Panthers bow out of FCS Playoffs with 19-9 loss to #4 Eastern Washington

(Cheney, WA) UNI’s football season ended on Saturday with a road setback in the first round of the postseason. The Panthers close the year at 6-6 after the 19-9 loss to 4th rated Eastern Washington.

The Eagles passed for 283 yards and ran for 125. UNI tallied 315 yards passing, but completed just 22/50 passes and threw three interceptions. Sam Schnee was the bright spot for the Panther offense with eight catches for 118 yards and a TD. Isaiah Weston caught four passes for 91 yards.

Eastern Washington advances to take on #5 Montana next week.