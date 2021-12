WWE has released 80 wrestlers this year, ranging from established veterans and former champions to WWE Performance Center trainees. The latest round of cuts took place late Thursday night last week, which Xavier Woods found out while he was on the G4 Network's Attack of the Show!. Woods then spoke with Sportskeeda ahead of Sunday's Survivor Series event and was asked how he would react if he was suddenly let go by the company. On top of his WWE career, Woods runs the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel (building an audience of over 2.2 million subscribers) and now works as a host for the recently-relaunched G4. The 11-time tag team champion and current King of the Ring didn't seem too disturbed by the idea.

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO