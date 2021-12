Will Huang is a second-year Master in Public Policy student at the Harvard Kennedy School. The email landed in my inbox at 11:36 p.m. A first-year Master in Public Policy student who is deaf wrote that the economics pre-class video didn’t have any captions that could be toggled on. Without captions, she couldn’t understand the key concept in the video, and she needed to know the concept prior to tomorrow’s class. I forwarded her email to the class’s faculty assistant to request that captions be added to this video and all future videos be captioned before they are published. But how did this happen?

