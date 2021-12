OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Some farmer kids come by and order burgers; later, a recurring customer stops by Nekoya just in time to help taste test some new curry. Restaurant From Another World continues to show itself to be a very low tempo and relaxing series with a lot of heart behind it, appropriately feeling like enjoying a tasty meal in a pleasant and hearty restaurant. The first segment focuses on a few kids (the main one I think might be from the first season but I’m not bothering to check if he is) stopping by to have some burgers and cola that might seem like a pretty mundane order here in the real modern world, but in a fantasy setting like this is probably pretty exotic for them. It also gives the kids a chance to talk to a bunch of weird creatures and travelers who look like they come from a lot of different walks of life in this fantasy world, giving each of the kids a look at the world outside their small farm and some idea of what life could await them when they’re older. I think the point of showing this is to demonstrate how sharing a meal is a good way to meet a lot of interesting people and expose yourself to new and interesting things you might not be able to on your own. Although be warned, I tried making conversation with a few people at my local Denny’s and ended up stabbed repeatedly with a fork by the end of the night, so please exercise caution.

