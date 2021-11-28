ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virus-hit Portuguese team plays soccer with 9 men

 5 days ago

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese club Belenenses started a league match against...

batonrougenews.net

Gold medalist athlete, 24, dies 2 weeks after contracting Covid

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ksal.com

Simbron and Lopez named to All-KCAC Men’s Soccer teams

Kansas Wesleyan’s Luis Simbron (SR/Miami, Fla.) and Alfonso Lopez (JR/Fontana, Calif.) have been named to the 2021 KCAC Men’s Soccer All-KCAC Honorable Mention teams as selected by conference coaches. Simbron scored three goals and had two assists for the Coyotes on the season, leading the Coyotes from the midfield position.
SOCCER
WECT

NHHS soccer team to play in state championship this weekend

Charlotte FC works with youth soccer players in Wilmington. Pender High School athlete joins growing trend of girls playing on football teams. WECT's Colin Hackman completes the Boston Marathon in under 3 hours. Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT. |. WECT's Colin Hackman completes the Boston Marathon in...
WILMINGTON, NC
Mount Vernon News

Kenyon lands 12 soccer players on All-NCAC men’s, women’s teams

The Kenyon College women's soccer team landed five members on the 2021 All-North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) team, while seven Kenyon College Lords and coach Chris Brown were named to the 2021 All-NCAC men’s soccer squad. For the Ladies. Olivia Dion collected first-team honors, while Samantha Hayes and Leah Anderson...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Georgetown Voice

Title talk: Comparing the 2019 and 2021 men’s soccer team

The 2019 Georgetown men’s soccer team was one for the record books, winning the first NCAA title in team history. The 2021 team shows a lot of similarities to the 2019 squad: sterling goalkeeping, an impervious defense, and a high-powered offense. The Hoyas have momentum heading into NCAA competition after winning the Big East regular season and tournament titles, and starting on Nov. 21, they will once again pursue a spot in the College Cup. As the Hoyas hope for another record-breaking season finish, let’s see how the current players stack up compared to the 2019 squad.
GEORGETOWN, DC
therecord-online.com

LHU men’s soccer claims three spots on D2CCA All-Region teams

ATHENS, W.Va. – Following its most successful season since 2007, the Lock Haven University men’s soccer team pulled in more honors Tuesday from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA). The Bald Eagles saw three players land on the D2CCA Atlantic All-Region teams. Beckham Sibiski (Kutztown, Pa./Kutztown) and Samuel Hershey...
SOCCER
University of Indianapolis

Men’s Soccer Opens NCAA Tournament Play Saturday Against Cedarville

INDIANAPOLIS – The time has arrived for the No. 1 seed University of Indianapolis men's soccer team to open the 2021 NCAA Division II Tournament on Saturday at Key Stadium. The Greyhounds are ready to battle No. 8 seed Cedarville in a match that will begin at noon. UIndy (15-1-2)...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 2

SLU Men’s Soccer is only undefeated team headed into Sweet 16

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University Men’s Soccer is still the only undefeated team in NCAA Division I after beating Long Island University 5-1 on Sunday in the second round of the 2021 Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament. Billiken junior John Klein scored two goals in the first 16 minutes of the game. Redshirt freshman […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dyc.edu

Team Impact Signee Joins Men's Soccer as Newest Member

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Head men’s soccer coach Brendan Murphy and the D’Youville men's soccer team have announced the signing of Ian Cameron as the newest member of the Saints. Ian joins the Saints through D’Youville’s partnership with Team IMPACT, which pairs collegiate athletic programs with children facing life-threatening and chronic illnesses in an effort to improve their quality of life through providing the social benefits and experiences gained in being a part of a team.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Mail

Covid-hit Belenenses are embarrassed by Benfica after being forced to play with NINE men (including a keeper at right back)... with Portuguese giants putting SEVEN past their opponents in first half before game is abandoned in farcical scenes

Belenenses had just nine players available for their Primeira Liga clash with Benfica on Saturday night due to a Covid outbreak at the club. The Portuguese side - who were reluctant to cancel the fixture in case they received a penalty from the league - named two goalkeepers in their starting XI and went without substitutions.
SOCCER
pacific.edu

Six Pacific men’s soccer players named to All-WCC teams

University of the Pacific’s men’s soccer team is wrapping up the 2021 season with big honors for several of its players. After the team’s best West Coast Conference finish since 2018 (overall 9-5-2, conference 4-1-2), the conference has named six of Pacific’s players to All-WCC teams. Leading the way for...
STOCKTON, CA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

U.S. men's national soccer team to play Feb. 2 World Cup qualifier at Allianz Field

The U.S. men's national soccer team is coming to Allianz Field for FIFA World Cup qualifying — right in the middle of a Minnesota winter. On Wednesday, the team announced plans to play Honduras in St. Paul on Feb. 2. But no matter the weather that day, the game won't be played on the frozen tundra.
NFL
Patriots.com

UNH men's soccer team treated to flight on AirKraft to NCAA tournament game

The Patriots plane is on the move again, and this time, it touched down in Oregon for a big game on Sunday. We know what you're thinking: Oregon doesn't have an NFL team. No, it sure doesn't, but there is still a big game for a New England team taking place this weekend. The University of New Hampshire men's soccer team is set to face Oregon State in the NCAA Tournament, and they got a lift from the local NFL team.
NFL
On3.com

Kentucky men's soccer begins NCAA Tournament play tonight

The ninth-seeded University of Kentucky Men’s Soccer Team will begin its NCAA Tournament run in Lexington tonight. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The Wildcats (14-1-4) will host Santa Clara (12-1-4) tonight at the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. Tho. Though this is Kentucky’s first game of...
KENTUCKY STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Keller leads a fab four on defense for SLU men's soccer team

Tucked under a sock, Kipp Keller wore a protective cast last spring when he returned to the St. Louis University soccer lineup while playing on what essentially was a broken leg. It was a stress fracture to be specific, and the SLU defender was cleared to play, but he nevertheless...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

