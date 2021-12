It was 47 Thanksgiving's ago (November 28th, 1974) when John Lennon joined Elton John on stage for a brief set of songs at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden. Lennon's appearance happened due to a bet made with Elton earlier that summer when Elton supplied the piano and harmony vocal on Lennon's “Whatever Gets You Thru The Night.” Elton made Lennon promise that if the song hit Number One he would join Elton onstage to perform it. Lennon, who had yet to have a U.S. solo chart-topper, never believed the song would hit the top spot, and agreed. When the song hit Number One, plans were made for Lennon to make a guest appearance at Elton's New York City show.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO