Cedar Falls, IA

UNI basketball defeats ranked opponent

By Bennett Blake
 5 days ago
(Cedar Falls) UNI took down #16 St. Bonaventure 90-80 on Saturday. The Panthers improve to 2-3 on the season with the road win. It’s the first loss of the year for the Bonnies.

AJ Green posted a season best 35 points. He made 11/18 field goals and 9/15 3-pointers along with five rebounds and four assists. Austin Phyfe and Nate Heise each scored 15 points. UNI shot 15/31 (48.4%) from long range.

UNI will start conference play at Bradley on December 1st.

