WATCH: Michigan State secures win with Jayden Reed touchdown catch

The Obvious: In the final game of the 2021 season for both teams, the USC Trojans (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12 South) and the Cal Bears (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12 North), two conference teams that didn’t get enough overall wins during the season to qualify for a post-season bowl game, will engage in Cal’s Memorial Stadium this Saturday night (8 p.m. PT) for their own bowl game: “The Nothing Burger Bowl.” The Not So Obvious: Saturday night’s game, a rescheduling of an earlier contest (Nov. 13) that was cancelled at the time due to Covid issues within the Cal football program, will have a different meaning for each club. For the Trojans, it’s a chance for those Trojans planning on returning in 2022 to showcase their skills to new coach Lincoln Riley,and for Cal it’s a chance for current head coach Justin Wilcox to show the Cal administration that he deserves another season at the helm in Berkeley.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO