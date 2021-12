Four-star Miami (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas offensive lineman Julian Armella recently narrowed his focus to four schools, and one of the contenders visited him Thursday. Florida State sent offensive line coach Alex Atkins down to Miami to see Armella, who has long been one of FSU’s priority targets. Armella is the No. 137 prospect in the On3 Consensus, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the No. 9 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 18 prospect in Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO