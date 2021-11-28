ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky vs. Louisville LIVE BLOG, sponsored by Sword Performance

 5 days ago
KSR’s Kentucky vs. Louisville LIVE BLOG is sponsored by Sword Performance. Life is thirsty work, but water and traditional sports drinks...

On3.com

Kentucky football could create major buzz on signing day

The early signing day for the class of 2022 is less than two weeks away. Mark Stoops’ 10th class at Kentucky appears to be in great shape. In On3’s team rankings, Kentucky currently sits at No. 13 overall with 18 verbal commitments. In the SEC, only Georgia (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2), and Texas A&M (No. 3) are currently ahead of the Wildcats.
KENTUCKY STATE
LouisvilleReport

Game Day Live Blog: Detroit Mercy at Louisville | Game 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rebounding with a decisive win over Navy, the Louisville men's basketball program will conclude their four-game home-stand to open the new season against Detroit Mercy. After suffering their first November home loss in almost five decades, the Cardinals put together a much more convincing performance against the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Ohio LIVE BLOG, presented by Crossroads IGA

KSR’s Kentucky vs. Ohio LIVE BLOG is presented by Crossroads IGA. At Crossroads IGA, we are your one stop shop for groceries, fuel and grab-n-go meals. With all of your grocery essentials, fueling station, and an in-store restaurant, every Crossroads IGA is equipped to meet life’s unexpected needs. Crossroads IGA...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Blue Preview: Your one-click guide to Kentucky’s regular-season finale vs. Louisville

When: 7:30 p.m. (EST) Saturday. Where: Cardinal Stadium (capacity 60,800). TV: ESPN2 (play-by-play Chris Cotter; analysis, Mark Herzlich; sideline, Jalyn Johnson) Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1. Satellite Radio: TBA. Records: Kentucky (8-3, 5-3 SEC); Louisville (6-5, 4-4 ACC) Series history: Kentucky leads 17-15 and the Wildcats have won three of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Live updates: Kentucky vs. Ohio University college basketball

Off to a 3-0 start, the Ohio Bobcats come to Rupp Arena on Friday night to face John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The SEC Network has the television coverage. Check here for updates on the dedicated Twitter feed. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv.
KENTUCKY STATE
gobigbluecountry.com

Game Time, TV Info Announced for Kentucky-Louisville

Game time and TV info for Kentucky’s regular-season finale vs. Louisville are set. The Wildcats and Cardinals will kick off at Cardinal Stadium next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. with coverage on ESPN 2. Kentucky has won two straight in the series, including a 56-10 win in the last meeting...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

Kentucky basketball vs. North Florida: Live updates, highlights and scores

The No. 13 Kentucky basketball team (4-1) has a date with North Florida on Friday night, and the Wildcats seem to have found their go-to scorer. Freshman TyTy Washington poured in 20 points in UK's win over Albany on Monday night, and through five games, the Wildcats rank 11th nationally in free throw percentage (83.3). That number would be the best of the Calipari era, even topping the 2019-20 team that led the country in free-throw percentage (79.1), beat...
FLORIDA STATE
flowrestling.org

LIVE BLOG: Iowa vs Army

Iowa's weekend plans temporarily got derailed due to Oregon State travel difficulties. The Hawkeyes' dual against the Beavers was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, then it got pushed back to Sunday, then it got scrapped altogether, which left Iowa scrambling for an opponent.
IOWA STATE
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville preview, viewing info and score projection

After an agonizing week of waiting, the stage is set for the 2021 Governor’s Cup. The Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals will kick off on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET, and it will be televised on ESPN2. The prime-time slot will be nice exposure for Mark Stoops and his team...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Courier Journal

Kentucky beats Louisville 52-21: Governor's Cup live scores, updates and highlights

The last time these two teams met, Scott Satterfield was in his first year as Louisville's coach, and Kentucky's quarterback was a wide receiver named Lynn Bowden. Much has changed since then, and — after missing last year's annual battle due to the pandemic — the UK Wildcats and U of L Cardinals will play once again. U of L (6-5) is a 2.5-point favorite over UK (8-3); the Wildcats are seeking to win nine games for the second...
KENTUCKY STATE
gobigbluecountry.com

Watch: Will Levis Took Flight During Kentucky’s Win vs. Louisville

Kentucky cruised to their third straight win vs. Louisville Saturday night, dominating the Cardinals 52-21 at Cardinal Stadium. Quarterback Will Levis had a game to remember that will be talked about for years in the rivalry. The UK quarterback scored four rushing touchdowns in the game while totaling 113 yards on the ground.
KENTUCKY STATE
aseaofblue.com

7 risers and no fallers from Kentucky thrashing Louisville

The Kentucky Wildcats ended their season on as high of a note as you could hope for with a 52-21 romping over Louisville in the Governor’s Cup Saturday night. It’s the third straight win for UK in the series, as well as the first time they’ve beaten the Cardinals by 30 or more points in the history of the series.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky will visit the National Underground Railroad Museum as part of Unity Series

Tuesday’s game vs. Southern is about a lot more than just basketball. The game marks the beginning of the Unity Series, a five-year agreement between Kentucky and members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference to raise awareness of the missions of historically black colleges and universities and to raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

4-star DL Deone Walker set to announce college decision on Dec. 15

Just a few days after he’ll take his official visit to Kentucky, Deone Walker will announce his college decision. According to Allen Trieu of 247Sports, Walker will make his commitment on Wednesday, Dec. 15 on CBS Sports HQ. That day will mark the first of the Early Signing Period. Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops was in to see Walker on Monday for an in-home visit.
LEXINGTON, KY
