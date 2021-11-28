Creighton edges SIU Edwardsville, 70-65

(Omaha) Creighton goes to 6-1 on the season with a 70-65 home win over SIU Edwardsville on Saturday. The Bluejays came back from a 12-point halftime deficit with a 40-23 advantage in the 2nd half.

Ryan Hawkins posted 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals, two blocks, and one assist. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 13 points, Arthur Kaluma scored 12 and Alex O’Connell pitched in 11. SIU Edwardsville was held to 1/15 (6.7%) 3-point shooting. The Cougars were held scoreless over the game’s final 5:07. Creighton took the lead for good on a Trey Alexander layup with 2:10 remaining.

Creighton has games next week against North Dakota State on Tuesday and Iowa State on Saturday.