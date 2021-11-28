ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Creighton edges SIU Edwardsville, 70-65

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Omaha) Creighton goes to 6-1 on the season with a 70-65 home win over SIU Edwardsville on Saturday. The Bluejays came back from a 12-point halftime deficit with a 40-23 advantage in the 2nd half.

Ryan Hawkins posted 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals, two blocks, and one assist. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 13 points, Arthur Kaluma scored 12 and Alex O’Connell pitched in 11. SIU Edwardsville was held to 1/15 (6.7%) 3-point shooting. The Cougars were held scoreless over the game’s final 5:07. Creighton took the lead for good on a Trey Alexander layup with 2:10 remaining.

Creighton has games next week against North Dakota State on Tuesday and Iowa State on Saturday.

Western Iowa Today

Balanced scoring aids Drake to 1-0 conference start

(Des Moines) Drake defeated Valparaiso 73-66 on Thursday. The Bulldogs had four players in double figures and two others that scored eight points. They end a three game slide. 6’10” senior Darnell Brodie made 6/7 field goal attempts and finished with 14 points. Tucker DeVries and DJ Wilkins each added 11 while Tremell Murphy scored 10. Drake limited Valparaiso to just 4/16 3-point shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Panthers drop tough one in MVC opener

(Cedar Falls) UNI tied the game in the final seconds, but lost to Bradley 71-69 Wednesday night in Missouri Valley Conference play. AJ Green and Noah Carter combined for 50 of the Panther’s 69 points with 30 from Green and 20 out of Carter. A 10-0 Bradley run broke a 22-all tie in the first half and the Braves never trailed the rest of the game. UNI closed within one on a Trae Berhow layup with 2:43 to play. A Green jump shot with :12 remaining knotted things up at 69-69, but Bradley’s Terry Roberts drove to the hoop and scored on the final Bradley possession for the winning basket.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Defense and quick starts help Harlan to 2-0 record

(Harlan) Harlan is off to a 2-0 girls basketball start with victories over Treynor and St. Albert. The Cyclones oppose 2-1 Shenandoah on Thursday. Harlan won 48-43 over Treynor in their first game of the year and followed it up with a 44-30 win vs St. Albert. They’ve outscored their opponents by 24 points in the first quarter. Coach Zach Klaassen says, “I think our first quarter starts is what has got us over the top and got us going. We’ve jumped out to a 12-2 lead and 18-4 in the first quarters. Just getting off to a good start has helped us out on those first two victories.”
BASKETBALL
Western Iowa Today

#19 ISU keeps perfect record intact vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

(Ames) Iowa State cruised to an 83-64 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Cyclone defense gave up just 22 first half points on their way to a 7-0 record. Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jackson scored 12 off the bench. George Conditt IV added 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. ISU went 16/20 from the free-throw line and took advantage of 19 turnovers by the Golden Lions.
Western Iowa Today

AHSTW wrestlers debut Thursday with home quad

(Avoca) AHSTW welcomes Logan-Magnolia, Audubon, and Woodbine in a wrestling quadrangular on Thursday. The Vikings are set to fill all 14 weight classes this season. They’ll have some untested wrestlers occupying the lighter weight classes. The athletes include Aiden Akers, Brendyn Conn, Braden Fineran, Payton Hopkins, and Eli Collins. Coach Evan McCarthy points out Collins is a returning letter winner, “Looking to fill 126 pounds will hopefully build on some of the good stuff he did last year.”
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic/CAM opens Wrestling Season at Underwood

(Underwood) Atlantic/CAM Wrestlers open up the season at Underwood tonight. The meet is a quadrangular featuring Glenwood, Riverside, Atlantic/CAM, and Underwood. Head Coach Tim Duff says the squad had two good weeks of preseason practice. Coach Duff says the opening meeting will be a tough one to start the season.
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic and Creston matchup in Girl’s Hoops

(Atlantic) Atlantic and Creston square off in a girls’ basketball game at Atlantic tonight. The Trojans look to rebound after a season-opening loss to Denison-Schleswig. Creston (1-1) defeated Des Christian, 49-33, and lost to Winterset on Monday night, 55-39. Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason says his teams have struggled with...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

All five starters return for 20-win AHSTW boys basketball squad

(Avoca) AHSTW has improved their boys basketball win total for three straight seasons and went 20-3 last year. The Vikings ended up in a substate final where they lost to Treynor. They bring back all five starters and with the way things have been trending it’s easy to get excited for the year. “Everybody is healthy. They are excited to have a basketball in their hand and they are practicing really hard. Expectations are high, the standard has been set, and we are excited to get things underway.”
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa prevails at Virginia on Toussaint’s game winner

(Iowa City) Iowa kept their undefeated record intact with a 75-74 road victory against Virginia on Monday. Joe Toussaint banked in the go-ahead basket with 8.4 seconds remaining and the Hawkeye defense held Virginia off the board on the Cavalier’s final possession. Jordan Bohannan made 6/9 3-pointers and scored 20 points. Keegan Murray had 18 points and nine rebounds. Toussaint scored 10 points. The Hawks led by as many as 21 in the 1st half.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
