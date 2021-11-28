ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Penn State head coach James Franklin speaks after Michigan State loss

By Ryan Snyder about 8 hours
 5 days ago
The Penn State football program was hoping to finish its 2021 regular season on a positive note. It didn’t play out that way. After taking a 20-17 lead...

Inside the Den: Latest on Sean Clifford, Penn State bowl projection

Penn State’s regular season ended last Saturday evening in the snow with a 30-27 loss at No. 12 Michigan State. The Nittany Lions’ news cycle was just heating up, though. On Tuesday morning, Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry was reported to be the primary target for Virginia Tech’s head coaching vacancy. A few hours later, it was official.
Penn State coordinator search and Sean Clifford update: BWI Daily

News and rumors are already swirling around the Penn State football program in their first week this offseason. The Penn State coaching staff is out on the road recruiting for the next week and a half in a critical junction of the Class of 2022. On top of that, head coach James Franklin is also trying to navigate the competitive world of assistant coach hiring. After defensive coordinator Brent Pry left earlier this week to assume the head coach role at Virginia Tech, Franklin needs to replace him on his staff.
Minnesota planning to hire former Penn State assistant as their offensive coordinator

Minnesota is planning to hire former Penn State assistant Kirk Ciarrocca as the school’s new offensive coordinator, according to reports. He has worked as P.J. Fleck’s offensive coordinator in the past for a combined seven seasons at Western Michigan and Minnesota. He was the offensive coordinator for one of the best offenses in Golden Gopher history in 2019, when they went 11-2.
Marcus Freeman officially named Notre Dame head coach

Marcus Freeman is officially the newest coach at Notre Dame, and he will coach the Irish in their upcoming bowl game. The school made the announcement on Friday morning. Freeman, who is just 35 years old, is the 30th head coach in South Bend and takes over an 11-1 program with national championship aspirations in the coming years.
Mississippi State adds 2023 4-star RB commit Ty Jones

Ty Jones, one of the top juniors in Mississippi, is staying home. Jones, a 6-foot-1, 202-pound four-star running back from Bay Springs, Miss., announced on Friday that he was committed to Mississippi State. He picked the Bulldogs over offers from Ole Miss, Indiana, Southern Miss and heavy interest from other SEC programs.
Sports
Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud named finalist for Manning Award

COLUMBUS — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been one of the best at his position in all of college football this season. He is now being honored as such. Stroud was named one of the 10 finalists for the Manning Award, given annually to the country’s top quarterback by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, on Friday morning.
Troy closing in on Jon Sumrall for head coaching job, per report

The writing has been on the wall all week and now it appears the rumors will come true: Jon Sumrall is on his way out of Kentucky. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Sumrall, the Wildcats’ inside linebackers/co-defensive coordinator, is the top target for the head coaching position at Troy. He is expected to be announced as the next Trojan’s coach as soon as Friday. Marcello later confirmed that a deal was agreed to.
USC Coach Tracker: Visiting a Pair of 5-Stars

USC head coach Lincoln Riley didn't venture that far away from his new home when visiting recruits earlier in the week. But on Thursday, Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch took their show on the road in a big way, pitching two five-star defensive prospects.
Paul Finebaum reveals winner of chaotic coaching carousel

The 2021 coaching carousel has been chaotic and unpredictable. While there are moved and changes around the country each and every offseason, this year seems to be even more wildly unpredictable. Following the latest stretch of the coaching carousel, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has revealed his winner of the chaotic offseason so far.
TheWolverine.com & On3 present the Big Ten Football Championship Preview on The Huge Show

TheWolverine.com and On3.com present the Michigan and Big Ten Football Championship Preview Show Friday, 3 to 6 p.m., on The Huge Show Across Michigan. Michigan and Iowa face off in the The Big Ten title game Saturday night in Indianapolis. TheWolverine.com staff — John Borton, Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome — are on site to provide full coverage. They’ll spend Friday afternoon with The Huge Show’s Bill Simonson to break down the Wolverines and offer opinions on U-M’s first championship game appearance.
Report: Top transfer quarterback set to visit Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin

UCF Knights starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel became one of the top names available when he entered the NCAA transfer portal last week. Gabriel, a three-year starter while at UCF, missed the majority of this season with a shoulder injury. Now, Gabriel is set to visit Ole Miss according to 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello.
