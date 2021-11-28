Penn State head coach James Franklin speaks after Michigan State loss

News and rumors are already swirling around the Penn State football program in their first week this offseason. The Penn State coaching staff is out on the road recruiting for the next week and a half in a critical junction of the Class of 2022. On top of that, head coach James Franklin is also trying to navigate the competitive world of assistant coach hiring. After defensive coordinator Brent Pry left earlier this week to assume the head coach role at Virginia Tech, Franklin needs to replace him on his staff.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO