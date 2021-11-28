ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Penn State vs Michigan State: BWI Live Postgame Show

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Penn State football closes out the 2021 regular season in East Lansing on Saturday. It’s a game that has conference and bowl implications on the line as the Big Ten solidifies it’s postseason picture in Week 13. Can the Nittany Lions thwart a New Year’s Six bowl bid for...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Inside the Den: Latest on Sean Clifford, Penn State bowl projection

Penn State’s regular season ended last Saturday evening in the snow with a 30-27 loss at No. 12 Michigan State. The Nittany Lions’ news cycle was just heating up, though. On Tuesday morning, Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry was reported to be the primary target for Virginia Tech’s head coaching vacancy. A few hours later, it was official.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

TheWolverine.com & On3 present the Big Ten Football Championship Preview on The Huge Show

TheWolverine.com and On3.com present the Michigan and Big Ten Football Championship Preview Show Friday, 3 to 6 p.m., on The Huge Show Across Michigan. Michigan and Iowa face off in the The Big Ten title game Saturday night in Indianapolis. TheWolverine.com staff — John Borton, Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome — are on site to provide full coverage. They’ll spend Friday afternoon with The Huge Show’s Bill Simonson to break down the Wolverines and offer opinions on U-M’s first championship game appearance.
NFL
On3.com

Penn State safety enters transfer portal

Penn State redshirt freshman safety Enzo Jennings has officially entered the transfer portal after playing in one game during his two seasons in Happy Valley, On3 confirmed. He played in his only game in two seasons against Illinois on Dec. 19, 2020. He was one of 16 true freshmen to play that season for the Nittany Lions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
On3.com

Wolverine TV podcast: Ryan Van Bergen and Jake Butt preview Big Ten Championship

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome is joined by former Michigan football defensive end Ryan Van Bergen and special guest and former tight end Jake Butt to discuss the Big Ten Championship game vs. Iowa. Topics include lingering thoughts from Ohio State week, what to be on high alert for from the Hawkeyes, offensive and defensive storylines, game predictions and more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Grant Show
Person
Mel Tucker
On3.com

Minnesota planning to hire former Penn State assistant as their offensive coordinator

Minnesota is planning to hire former Penn State assistant Kirk Ciarrocca as the school’s new offensive coordinator, according to reports. He has worked as P.J. Fleck’s offensive coordinator in the past for a combined seven seasons at Western Michigan and Minnesota. He was the offensive coordinator for one of the best offenses in Golden Gopher history in 2019, when they went 11-2.
MINNESOTA STATE
On3.com

Marcus Freeman officially named Notre Dame head coach

Marcus Freeman is officially the newest coach at Notre Dame, and he will coach the Irish in their upcoming bowl game. The school made the announcement on Friday morning. Freeman, who is just 35 years old, is the 30th head coach in South Bend and takes over an 11-1 program with national championship aspirations in the coming years.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Bwi#American Football#Nittany Lions#Spartans#Michigan State Postgame#Paydirt Podcast#T Frank#Bwi Live#Blue White Illustrated#Greg Pickel Bwi Daily
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Utah, Marcus Freeman and new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry

Championship Saturday kicks off Friday night with the Pac-12 Championship Game presented by BYU. Oops, that’s the Pac-12 Championship Game presented by 76 (BYU just owns the conference). It’s easy to assume that because Utah steamrolled Oregon 38-7 two weeks ago at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utes will win again in Allegiant Stadium. And I am assuming it. The Utes improved as much as any team over the course of the season, and the emotional bond that has developed among the Utes in the wake of the murder of their teammate, cornerback Aaron Lowe, is not something that loosens at a big moment. With a win, Utah will become the 10th Pac-12 team to reach the Rose Bowl, leaving Colorado and Arizona (43 seasons and trying) as the last to reach the Granddaddy of Them All.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
On3.com

Kentucky MBB expressing interest in two top-ranked 2024 recruits

While John Calipari and Kentucky Men’s Basketball aren’t going out and offering seventh-graders scholarships, he and his staff are still looking down the recruiting road. Over the last 24 hours, Kentucky traveled to see two class of 2024 five-star prospects. According to Pro Insight’s Director of Recruiting Andrew Slater, UK is expressing interest in 6-foot-5 forward Ian Jackson and 6-foot guard Elliot Cadeau. Both players are among the top 10 recruits and five-star talents from the class of 2024, per ESPN’s rankings.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

O/NSO: At Cal edition

The Obvious: In the final game of the 2021 season for both teams, the USC Trojans (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12 South) and the Cal Bears (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12 North), two conference teams that didn’t get enough overall wins during the season to qualify for a post-season bowl game, will engage in Cal’s Memorial Stadium this Saturday night (8 p.m. PT) for their own bowl game: “The Nothing Burger Bowl.” The Not So Obvious: Saturday night’s game, a rescheduling of an earlier contest (Nov. 13) that was cancelled at the time due to Covid issues within the Cal football program, will have a different meaning for each club. For the Trojans, it’s a chance for those Trojans planning on returning in 2022 to showcase their skills to new coach Lincoln Riley,and for Cal it’s a chance for current head coach Justin Wilcox to show the Cal administration that he deserves another season at the helm in Berkeley.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Corbin ATH Treyveon Longmire Reopens Recruitment

A Kentucky commit is back on the market. Corbin athlete Treyveon Longmire announced Friday morning that he is reopening his recruitment. Longmire, a four-star prospect according to On3, announced his commitment to Kentucky at a live KSR show this spring at Corbin Arena. A defensive back and wide receiver, this season he helped the Redhounds start 12-0 before falling to Johnson Central in the 4A playoffs.
SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy