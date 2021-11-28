Penn State vs Michigan State: BWI Live Postgame Show

Championship Saturday kicks off Friday night with the Pac-12 Championship Game presented by BYU. Oops, that’s the Pac-12 Championship Game presented by 76 (BYU just owns the conference). It’s easy to assume that because Utah steamrolled Oregon 38-7 two weeks ago at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utes will win again in Allegiant Stadium. And I am assuming it. The Utes improved as much as any team over the course of the season, and the emotional bond that has developed among the Utes in the wake of the murder of their teammate, cornerback Aaron Lowe, is not something that loosens at a big moment. With a win, Utah will become the 10th Pac-12 team to reach the Rose Bowl, leaving Colorado and Arizona (43 seasons and trying) as the last to reach the Granddaddy of Them All.

UTAH STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO