Shock and relief after Arbery’s killers found guilty, but still work to be done

Cover picture for the articleThree men were found guilty of felony murder and other crimes in the fatal 2020 shooting...

Who is Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?

A state court on Wednesday found three men guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed last February while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.The case, along with the recently decided murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, is one of the most high-profile legal actions to emerge from 2020’s racial reckoning.Here’s what you need to know about Mr Arbery, and the case against the men found guilty of murdering him:Who was Ahmaud Arbery, and what happened to him?Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was described by friends and family as an avid athlete and hip-hop...
Ahmaud Arbery: What’s Next for Three Men Found Guilty of Murder?

The three men involved in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery were found guilty of nearly every charge leveled against them Wednesday, Nov. 24, but Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William Bryan all have much more court time ahead of them beyond their respective sentencing hearings. All three men are also facing federal hate crime charges, as well as a civil suit filed by Arbery’s mother.
Guilty verdicts in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers met with relief and joy in Georgia and beyond

A jury Wednesday found three White men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, guilty on multiple murder counts, as well as other charges. The verdict, delivered by nine White men, two White women and one Black man, came after more than 11 hours of deliberation spanning two days. It followed eight days of testimony, involving 23 witnesses.
Voices: Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were convicted. But that’s not proof the system works

Today, three white men were found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.In February 2020, Travis McMichael, 35; his father, Gregory McMichael, 65; and their neighbor William Bryan, 52, all chased Arbery down in a “citizen’s arrest” while he was out for a jog in their neighborhood. They claimed they mistook him for someone who had robbed homes days before. McMichael, McMichael and Bryan ultimately shot Arbery for doing nothing more than his daily exercise, killing him on the spot. All three men now face life sentences.Arbery’s death is considered by many — including me —...
Something We Can Agree On. Arbery's Murders Found Guilty.

Once in a while, there’s a story that we can agree on. The story of Ahmaud Arbery is just that. Wednesday, a jury in Georgia found three men involved in his murder guilty on all charges. Thankfully. There is no justification for what happened here. Travis McMichael, his father Greg,...
Marcus Arbery’s courtroom outburst: Relief that justice was done

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Carla Hall is a member of the Los Angeles Times editorial board who writes about homelessness, reproductive rights, popular culture, and human rights. The...
Justice prevailed in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers. In America, that’s a shock

It’s shocking that Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan were found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia. Yet the shock doesn’t stem out of any miscarriage of justice. On the contrary, the jury in Glynn county deliberated and reached the correct decision. Stalking an innocent Black man, chasing him, cornering him, and then killing him must come with criminal consequences in this country, and each of the three murderers now faces the possibility of a life sentence.
‘It’s Been a Hard Fight, But God Is Good’: Ahmaud Arbery’s Parents Emotionally React to Son’s Killers Being Found Guilty

Ahmaud Arbery’s parents delivered some brief, emotional comments Wednesday after their son’s killers were found guilty. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan were all found guilty on multiple counts of murder. The McMichaels chased down Arbery when they spotted him jogging in Georgia in February 2020 before Travis McMichael fatally shot him.
