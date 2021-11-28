Shock and relief after Arbery’s killers found guilty, but still work to be done

Today, three white men were found guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.In February 2020, Travis McMichael, 35; his father, Gregory McMichael, 65; and their neighbor William Bryan, 52, all chased Arbery down in a “citizen’s arrest” while he was out for a jog in their neighborhood. They claimed they mistook him for someone who had robbed homes days before. McMichael, McMichael and Bryan ultimately shot Arbery for doing nothing more than his daily exercise, killing him on the spot. All three men now face life sentences.Arbery’s death is considered by many — including me —...

