Flooding predictions for Skagit River downgraded

A second round of Skagit River flooding is looking less severe than earlier predictions.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the river was forecast to crest in the Concrete area at 31.6 feet at 10 p.m. Sunday, with moderate flooding expected, according to U.S. Geological Survey data. Major flood stage is 32.5 feet in Concrete.

In Mount Vernon, the river is expected to crest at 32.17 feet at 10 a.m. Monday, just slightly above the 32-foot threshold for major flooding in Mount Vernon.

As of Saturday afternoon, the downtown Mount Vernon floodwall had not yet been redeployed. City staff will monitor flood predictions to decide whether to deploy the wall, according to a Friday news release from the city.

A river of 34 feet would reach the base of the floodwall, the news release states.

At 32.17 feet, the current prediction, the river would reach a few feet below the Skagit Riverwalk.

Those living in low-lying or flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action, the National Weather Service’s Seattle office said in a Saturday memo.

During the flooding the week of Nov. 15, the river crested at near-record levels, reaching 38.93 feet in Concrete and 36.79 feet in Mount Vernon.