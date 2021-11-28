Iowa to play Michigan in Big Ten championship game

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa is headed to the Big Ten championship game after Minnesota upset No. 14 Wisconsin on Saturday.

No. 16 Iowa (10-2) will play No. 5 Michigan (11-1) in the Big Ten championship on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on FOX.

Minnesota beat Wisconsin 23-13, ensuring the Hawkeyes a spot in the conference championship game.

Iowa, the winner of the Big Ten West division, beat Nebraska 28-21 on Friday. Michigan, the winner of the Big Ten East division, beat Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday.

