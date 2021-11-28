Iowa to play Michigan in Big Ten championship game
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa is headed to the Big Ten championship game after Minnesota upset No. 14 Wisconsin on Saturday.
No. 16 Iowa (10-2) will play No. 5 Michigan (11-1) in the Big Ten championship on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is 7 p.m. on FOX.
Minnesota beat Wisconsin 23-13, ensuring the Hawkeyes a spot in the conference championship game.
Iowa, the winner of the Big Ten West division, beat Nebraska 28-21 on Friday. Michigan, the winner of the Big Ten East division, beat Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.
Comments / 0