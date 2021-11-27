ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bama Survives at Auburn...Partially

By Nick Shepkowski
 5 days ago
Alabama rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime at Auburn, eventually winning the rivalry game and improving to 11-1. It survived the scare and advances to the SEC Championship, where a win over No. 1 Georgia would send it to the College Football Playoff.

Here’s the thing, though.

Saturday’s SEC Championship will officially be an elimination game for Alabama if the CFP committee has any self-respect. Any previous talk of a two-loss Alabama team being worthy of a CFP appearance must now end. If you’re going to be the first two-loss team to get in, you have to be a lot more dominating in your wins than Alabama was too often this season.

I don’t disagree with Nick Saban that winning is hard. It’s really hard. I don’t question that or deny it whatsoever.

But when average teams regularly push you to the brink any talk of being a different kind of two-loss team needs to be fired into the sun.

Alabama beat a 6-6 Florida team by two.

Alabama beat a five-loss LSU team by just one score.

Alabama needed triple overtime and an epic collapse by Auburn to get by the 6-6 Tigers.

If Alabama wins next Saturday against Georgia, it deserves a CFP appearance.

But after this showing and stacking it on top of the other showings stated above, you can end any talk of a two-loss Alabama team being playoff worthy.

And that is really good news if you’re a Notre Dame or fan of a Big 12 team.

