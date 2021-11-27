ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee defeats Vanderbilt, finishes regular season 7-5

By Ken Lay
Tennessee closed out the 2021 regular season on a winning note as it routed in-state rival Vanderbilt, 45-21, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

The Volunteers’ offense sputtered out of the gate, but Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) amassed more than 400 yards of total offense and rushed for over 200 yards in the victory over the Commodores (2-10, 0-7), which has now lost 21 consecutive conference games.

The Vols endured their share of offensive struggles but they scored a defensive touchdown early when Theo Jackson intercepted Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright and returned it 55 yards for a score. Kicker Chase McGrath kicked the extra point to give UT a 7-0 lead with 12 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

Tennessee’s offense clicked into gear in the second quarter as Jabari Small had a rushing touchdown and Hendon Hooker connected with Cedric Tillman on a scoring strike to extend the Vols’ advantage to 21-0 with 4:22 remaining before halftime.

McGrath kicked a 31-yard field goal a short time later to make it 24-0.

The Commodores pulled to within 24-7 when Wright heaved a 56-yard touchdown pass to Will Sheppard on the final play of the opening half.

The Vols quickly regained the momentum after the break as it took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards on just two plays, culminating the short by explosive drive when Hooker threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Tillman to make it 31-7 just 33 seconds into the third stanza.

Hooker finished the game 10-for-18 with 156 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 75 yards on 11 carries.

Tillman had six receptions for 105 yards and two scores.

Wright and Rocko Griffin had second-half rushing touchdowns for the Commodores.

Small and Jaylen Wright had rushing touchdowns after halftime for the Vols.

Wright rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries. Small also toted the ball 15 times, amassing 103 yards and scoring twice.

Comments / 0

