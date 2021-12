John Wall may finally be getting thawed out like Captain America. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the veteran point guard has reversed course with the Houston Rockets and is now expressing his hope to the organization that he can resume playing for them in the near future. The report adds that Wall has spoken with Rockets general manager Rafael Stone about restarting discussions on a return to the active roster. The two sides are expected to resume talks this weekend.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO