Rockets coach Stephen Silas confirms report of possible John Wall return

By Brian Barefield
 5 days ago
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

During his pregame press conference, Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas was asked immediately about the ESPN report from NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski of the possible return of point guard John Wall to the Rockets’ rotation.

According to the report, Wall has had discussions with general manager Rafael Stone about a possible return this season.

“Rafael (Stone) and John (Wall) spoke, and as far as I know, John is wanting to come back, and there will be discussions around that,” said coach Silas. “We will see. I just found out this afternoon. As far as I know, they have spoken, and we will see what will happen.”

Coach Silas also added that having Wall rejoin the Rockets rotation would not feel any different for the players as he has been around the team the entire season:

He has been around at practices, on the plane, and at games around the group. It will just be a big difference of him playing in the game. There are going to be many more conversations around what that looks like. Him working out all the time and being around the team, being the competitor he is, of course you know he is itching to get back.

Wall has two years and $91 million remaining on his contract. He participated in 40 games last season but has not touched the court at all this season, per his agreement with the Rockets.

