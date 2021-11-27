ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Opinion: Michigan defeating Ohio State could be a program-changing victory

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2fyE_0d8Fbg2R00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan did it. After nine long games against Ohio State, the Wolverines have finally beat their arch-rival and they dominated — especially in the trenches.

I have been saying for quite a while, that this felt like a special year for Michigan. This team has had a different feeling about them, the confidence level is thru the roof, and the energy that these new coaches have instilled in the program is top-notch.

While there is still more to prove, like winning the Big Ten Championship next week and getting into the College Football Playoffs — this season has officially been a success. If you cheer, play, or coach at Michigan, then the goal is always to win, and win against rivals. The maize and blue may have lost to Michigan State earlier in the year, but they have made most people forget about that loss, and now the fanbase can cherish a monumental win against Ohio State. At the end of the season, this is where Michigan wants itself — everything on the line against Ohio State and pulling out a victory.

Doesn’t this feel like a program-changing win? Man, it sure feels like that. Michigan just played in an old-school Big Ten showdown with 30-degree weather, snow, and everything at stake on the line. The Wolverines have shown for most of the year that they can win the tough games now, save the Spartans game, and Michigan proved it once again on Saturday.

People forget, but when Jim Harbaugh got hired at Michigan, the Wolverines were a below-average team. Before Saturday, Harbaugh may not have defeated Ohio State, but he still have multiple 10 win seasons at Michigan — he made them relevant again. With this win against the Buckeyes, the tide could be turning for Michigan as a program. This may have been the signature win that was needed for Michigan to right all wrongs.

Jim Harbaugh thinks the same. He said after the game this feels like his best win as a coach, and it’s just the beginning.

“Feels like the best one, it sure does! It really does,” said Harbaugh. “Get ready for next week’s. Maybe next week’s will be the best. That’s why it feels like the beginning. Continue, we’ll continue to do what we do. We’ll move on with humble hearts and greatness doesn’t fear consequences. Fearless, but not careless. Onward. That’s how it feels.”

There is still a ton of football to be played this season. It starts next weekend in Indianapolis against the winner of the Big Ten West. This season is nowhere near a failure if the Wolverines fall next weekend, but the maize and blue need to capture their first Big Ten Championship, which would get them into the College Football Playoffs — for the first time ever.

If this was a program-changing win, like it feels like, then we’re going to see it pay dividends for the Wolverines. We could potentially see it in the recruiting side of things as well, which is what builds programs. As long as this coaching staff stays together, and the players stay as one, then this could really, really turn into something special here soon.

As Harbaugh said, they will continue with humble hearts. The Wolverines can’t get too much of a high or leave bulletin board material out like some teams. Jim Harbaugh said it best when referring to what other coaches, or teams, may say about his squad.

“Sometimes people that are standing on third base think they hit a triple, but they didn’t.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
detroitsportsnation.com

Former Michigan RB absolutely destroys Jim Harbaugh on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’

“There was nothing that ever was swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely fashion.”. That was the comment made by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in regards to the allegations of Bo Schembechler not doing the right thing when he discovered late UM doctor Robert Anderson was sexually assaulting athletes while giving them an exam.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
The Spun

Tom Brady Had Cool Message For Jim Harbaugh On Monday

Jim Harbaugh finally got over the hump and led Michigan to a historic victory over Ohio State this past weekend. The win marked the first time the Wolverines had beaten the Buckeyes in the last decade and the first time that the 57-year-old had beaten his rivals as the program’s head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wolverines#Spartans#Buckeyes
FanSided

Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh was robbed of Big Ten Coach of the Year

If you’re a Michigan football fan right now, you have to be on cloud-nine with everything that has happened lately with the football team. The football team thoroughly dominated and broke the will of Ohio State. Michigan ran for almost 300 yards on OSU and also threw for over 200 total yards. They won 42-27 (in a game that wasn’t even that close to be honest).
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Mel Tucker fires back at Jim Harbaugh for calling out officiating

Michigan and Michigan State played two weeks ago, but there is still controversy surrounding the game. After a controversial call by officials on a touchdown run, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been clear in his frustration with what he thought was an incorrect call, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has fired back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals Who Texted Him After Saturday’s Win

Jim Harbaugh did something that he’s never done before earlier this weekend: beaten Ohio State as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. After starting out 0-5 against the Buckeyes, the 57-year-old finally got over the hump to down the program’s arch-rivals. Harbaugh then got a welcome surprise following the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Michigan’s Win Over Ohio State

It has finally happened. On Saturday afternoon, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his first win over Ohio State. Michigan set the tone from the opening quarter, running the football at a consistent and efficient rate. Harbaugh’s squad finished the game with 297 rushing yards. Following the Wolverines’ win...
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan OC Josh Gattis commits all-time dumb move

Michigan got its first football win over rival Ohio State in 10 years, and they’re acting like they want to go another 10 years before they get another win in the series. First you had Jim Harbaugh taking a dig at Ryan Day after Michigan overpowered Ohio State 42-27 in the Big House on Saturday. Two days later, it was Josh Gattis talking trash.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Appears To Have A Message For Ryan Day

Jim Harbaugh has finally taken the proverbial monkey off his back. On Saturday, he finally led the Michigan Wolverines to a victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Over the past few years, Harbaugh has dealt with plenty of criticism from the public because he couldn’t defeat Ohio State. Now that he has finally defeated his biggest rival, Harbaugh is ready to fire back at his critics.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Jim Harbaugh takes shot at Ryan Day after Michigan beats Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh was definitely feeling himself after Michigan upended Ohio State for the first time and didn’t hesitate to throw shade at Ryan Day. Make no mistake about it, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh took his lumps to get to Saturday afternoon. He was 0-5 against rival Ohio State heading into the game, had a history of falling well short in big games, and seemingly was the butt of jokes around the college football world.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy