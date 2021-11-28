ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ohio State's Defense Flattened By Michigan

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asSRl_0d8FbGHf00

What the heck happened to the Silver Bullets on Saturday?

After playing their best two games of the season each of the last two weeks, Ohio State's defense was awful in a bitter loss to Michigan.

The Wolverines converted on each of their four third down attempts in the first quarter as they marched down the field at 7.7 yards per carry. Right from the get-go, the entire defense was physically overmatched.

Even Minnesota and Oregon didn't pick apart the Buckeye defense the way Michigan did this afternoon.

Hassan Haskins pulled off what no Michigan running has ever done in the history of this great rivalry: 28 carries for 169 yards and five rushing touchdowns. The Maize and Blue amassed 297 rushing yards for the entire game.

I'm not sure it would even be fair to call out any one player in particular. It was a collective failure this afternoon. And the most disappointing part is that it had nothing to do with effort. I would never condemn the Buckeyes' effort. Michigan was significantly tougher at the line of scrimmage, which was the theme in each of Ohio State's two losses this season.

On the back end of the defense, Bryson Shaw probably deserves some credit. He's been a verbal punching bag throughout the year and has had some struggles at safety. But I thought he was the best player on Ohio State's defense today and his interception in the first quarter likely prevented Michigan from taking a 14-0 lead in the blink of an eye.

Perhaps more than anything else, I was most disappointed by the defense's ability to step up when they needed a stop the most. After a bad stretch of third downs in the first quarter, things looked like they might have been turning the corner in the second 15 minutes. It was a really tight game at halftime and Ohio State settling for two field goals instead of touchdowns in their first two red zone trips didn't look like it would hurt too badly.

But in the second half, Michigan's offense scored all four times it had the ball and didn't have a single third down in any one of those four drives.

This one is going to sting for awhile for the Buckeyes. There's really no other way around it. But hopefully they'll be able to use it as a spring board for whatever game they'll have around New Years. It's still possible they make the College Football Playoff, but they need a borderline miracle to pull that off at this point.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter:

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Oregon State
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Former LSU football player responds to Brian Kelly hire

LSU alum and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears couldn’t hold back his excitement over the Tigers hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “I like the Brian Kelly hire. Dude can coach and I want LSU football to win consistently,” Spears wrote on Twitter. After sharing his take, the former Tigers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan
Person
Hassan Haskins
The Spun

5-Star QB Malachi Nelson Announces New Commitment

5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson has decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. He originally de-committed from Oklahoma on Sunday when Riley was officially announced as the Trojans’ head coach. Nelson didn’t need a lot of time to think about his new home, based on his Twitter. Nelson is part of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly offers honest explanation for why he left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly changed the college football landscape on Monday when he decided to leave Notre Dame after ten years to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers. There have been plenty of reactions to the dramatic career change. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn wondered why Kelly would think this was a better option. Current Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick seems to have seen the writing on the wall and wasn’t too surprised. Plenty of people around college football are concerned about how it impact’s the Irish’s chances of making the College Football Playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 1 Coach He’s Become A Bigger Fan Of

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has admittedly become a bigger fan of a certain Big Ten head coach in recent years. A couple of years ago, Tennessee was close to hiring Greg Schiano. However, a group of Volunteers fans became outraged about the hire, taking to social media to derail it. The group of fans were successful, as the school backed off the hire and went with Jeremy Pruitt instead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Wolverines#Maize#Blue
FanSided

Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Lincoln Riley shifts blame for messy exit from Oklahoma

New USC head coach Lincoln Riley is a few days into his tenure in Los Angeles, but he isn’t completely done with discussing his decision to leave Oklahoma. On Wednesday, Riley joined Fox analyst Joel Klatt to discuss his abrupt departure from Norman and why the college football calendar forces people to make these quick decisions.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy