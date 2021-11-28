ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Tyler Herro (soreness) ruled out for Miami Saturday

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Herro is...

NBA
Basketball
Sports
NBA

