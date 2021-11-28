ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Gamenight: Sabres lead Red Wings 1-0

By Kyle Powell
WGR550
WGR550
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9Ss0_0d8FZrUw00

The Buffalo Sabres are in Detroit on Saturday night, visiting the Red Wings inside Little Caesars Arena. The blue and gold are hot off a great home win over the Montreal Canadiens just last evening; a 5-1 victory.

After a scoreless first period, the Sabres broke through five minutes into the second. The blue and gold broke into the Red Wings defensive zone and scored a very pretty goal courtesy of Kyle Okposo, Brett Murray and Dylan Cozens.

It was Cozens' fifth goal of the season, and Murray's primary assist on the play was the first point of his NHL career.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

GAME SUMMARY

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:
1.
2.
3.

What's Next:
The blue and gold come back home to host the Seattle Kraken on Monday night, November 29. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m. EST, and the Paul William Beltz Pregame Show with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog starts at 6 p.m. EST on the radio home of the Buffalo Sabres - WGR Sports Radio 550.

Comments / 0

Related
wingingitinmotown.com

Red Wings Fall to Roadkill Coyotes 2-1 in OT

Following three straight losses this week, giving up 5 goals in each contest, Detroit faces off with the floundering 2-13-2 Arizona Coyotes tonight. This had the makings of being exactly what the doctor ordered for this group to get right. This game marked the last in a 4 game road trip for Detroit.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres stunned in last-second loss to Rangers

A goal with less than one second remaining in regulation helped the New York Rangers defeat the Buffalo Sabres, 5-4, on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. Pat Malacaro has a complete game recap:
NHL
kion546.com

Keller’s overtime goal sends Coyotes over Red Wings 2-1

GLENDALE, Ariz, (AP) — Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Ryan Dzingel scored his second goal in as many games for Arizona, and Scott Wedgewood had 33 saves. Dylan Larkin scored his ninth goal of the season for the Detroit Red Wings, and rookie Lucas Raymond got his 12th assist. Alex Nedeljkovic was seldom tested in net in the first two periods, but Dzingel tied it at 1 with a tip-in with less than seven minutes left in the third period. Nedeljkovic had 27 saves.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres shut out by Calgary

The Buffalo Sabres are on the ice for their only home game of the week, welcoming the Calgary Flames to KeyBank Center. One of just three games this week for Buffalo.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cozens
Person
Kyle Okposo
FanSided

Arizona Coyotes defeat Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in OT

The Detroit Red Wings have now lost four games in a row, this time to the lowly Arizona Coyotes, 2-1 in OT. Detroit now has a record of 8-9-3 on the season. The Coyotes came out flying against the Red Wings and forced Sam Gagne to take a tripping penalty at 3:07 of the first period. The Red Wings killed off the penalty and have now killed off 19 straight penalties. It took the Red Wings 8:41 before they has a shot on net. Dylan Larkin chased down a loose puck inside the Coyotes blueline and scored on a breakaway to make it 1-0 Red Wings. Lucas Raymond picked up the only assist. The Red Wings only won 29% of faceoffs during the period. Shots on goal during the first period were even at 8-8.
NHL
FanSided

An Observation Following the Red Wings 2-1 Loss To Arizona

Normally it’s eight observations following a Detroit Red Wings game. Instead, I’m going to just go for one. Lucas Raymond two handed his stick on the net following Detroit’s 2-1 loss Saturday evening. And that, right there, underscored the feeling of many in the fan base. And then there was this:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings#Seattle Kraken#The Montreal Canadiens#Summary Losi
WGR550

Sabres were no-show, get pounded by Calgary

The players stood up to it after the game. Hinostroza didn’t mince words, “That was an embarrassing effort at home and it’s not up to our standards, so we’re kind of rattled tonight.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Red Wings settle for one point in OT loss at Arizona, 2-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Detroit Red Wings recorded the first point of their four-game road trip, but dropped a 2-1 decision in overtime against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Saturday night. Detroit (8-9-3) will be idle until next Wednesday's (Nov. 24) annual Thanksgiving Eve game against the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Casey Mittelstadt back practicing for Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres play host to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, but Casey Mittelstadt joined the team on the ice for the first time since suffering an injury on opening night. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
ozarkradionews.com

Preview: Blues at Red Wings

BLUES The St. Louis Blues fell behind 2-0 on Monday night before they responded with five unanswered goals to earn a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights. The win included three goals in a span of 2 minutes and 15 seconds in the first period to help the Blues quickly erase the early two-goal deficit.
NHL
The Associated Press

Raymond scores early in OT, Red Wings beat Sabres 3-2

DETROIT, (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 26 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek assisted on Raymond’s goal, which came shortly after Buffalo forced the extra session with a goal late in the third period.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres fall in OT to Red Wings again

Despite opening the scoring, the Sabres coughed up a pair of goals to Detroit and had to play comeback just to force overtime. In the end, it was an up-and-coming rookie forward dropping the curtain on the Sabres on this night by way of a 3-2 final.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres sign center Mark Jankowski from Rochester

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Sunday the signing of forward Mark Jankowski, who had been playing with the Rochester Americans on an AHL contract. It’s a one-year deal worth $750,000. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres worked hard and smart to beat Montreal.

Tokarski came in and played the final 40 minutes against Boston and didn’t give up a goal until very late. That means in his last 100 minutes he’s given up just two goals and made 49 saves. That’s a 1.20 goals against and .961 save percentage.
NHL
wingsnation.com

Red Wings survive late Sabres game-tying effort to win in overtime

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3–2 in overtime on Saturday, overcoming a game-tying goal by Jeff Skinner in the final minutes of the third period to capture two points in overtime. Skinner’s goal came with just 1:37 remaining in regulation time, erasing a 2–1 lead that Detroit...
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
443
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy