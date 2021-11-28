ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
KTAR News
KTAR News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
AFP

Biden opens winter battle against Covid-19

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday a winter campaign against Covid-19, with new testing requirements for travelers and a surge in vaccination efforts. Biden has brought steady leadership after the chaotic Donald Trump years, but the mutating coronavirus continues to defy him, helping drive his approval ratings deep underwater. Urging the nation -- in particular his political rivals -- to unite behind the strategy, Biden unveiled a raft of actions designed to tamp down Covid-19 in the coming months, as the latest Omicron variant spreads worldwide. Two cases have so far been announced in the United States -- the second involving a Minnesota man with no recent international travel history, signaling the strain is already circulating inside the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Moderate House Democrats urge leaders to focus on economic issues amid worries voters blame party for inflation, supply chain problems

The House Democrats at most risk of losing their seats in the 2022 midterm elections are pressuring congressional leaders to focus early next year on economic issues such as controlling inflation and addressing supply chain disruptions amid concerns the party is losing ground with voters who are worried about rising costs and skeptical the economic recovery will continue.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Nicholas Bloom
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Biden, allies increasingly pushing back at GOP's virus barbs

President Joe Biden looked out over an audience of government scientists and framed his latest plan for fighting COVID-19 as an opportunity to at last put an end to divisiveness over the virus, calling the politicization of the issue a “sad, sad commentary.” And then he tacked on a political dig.Some people “on the other team,” he said Thursday, were threatening to hold up government spending and endangering the nation’s credit out of pique over vaccination requirements.“Go figure,” he added.It was a quick aside in a Biden speech that otherwise struck a largely bipartisan tone. But it served as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forward

Pandemic Hanukkah at Biden’s White House feels like a family gathering

Absent were the bands and choir performing traditional holiday songs. Notably missing, too, were the signature lamb-chop trays and assorted latkes. And in the pandemic-limited crowd of 150, dotted with yarmulkes with the presidential seal, a lone member of the Hasidic community of Borough Park, Brooklyn — a community that voted in large numbers for Donald Trump and who had an open door in his White House — stood out.
BROOKLYN, NY
POLITICO

Biden vowed to reverse Trump's land mine policy. He hasn't.

With help from Daniel Lippman, Nahal Toosi, Andrew Desiderio, Bryan Bender and Phelim Kine. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. It’s Nov. 30: Do you know where your land mine policy reversal is?. You may recall that back in Jan. 2020, then-President DONALD TRUMP expanded...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ap#The White House#Americans#Omicron
Fox News

Hannity: Biden White House lied to Americans about 'transitory' inflation

Sean Hannity slammed the Joe Biden administration for lying to the American people on inflation during his opening monologue Tuesday. "Anybody with a functioning brain – you don't have to go to Harvard Business or MIT – know[s] that America's historic rate of inflation – a 31-year high – is a massive problem, and it's not going away any time soon," Hannity said.
POTUS
Washington Post

How Biden and Trump actually compare on coronavirus deaths

The United States passed yet another grim coronavirus milestone in November: We have now seen more deaths from the virus in 2021 than we did in all of 2020 — despite the advent of vaccines. Naturally, this has led to plenty of partisan politicking, with conservatives and Republicans using it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
@JohnLocke

Biden Gets Blame for Inflation, Supply Chain Problems

Terry Jones writes for Issues and Insights about another round of bad polling news for President Biden. Americans are making their lists, checking them twice, and finding that Washington politicians have been naughty, not nice, when it comes to the U.S.’ growing inflation problem and its supply-chain chaos. Indeed, the November I&I/TIPP Poll shows Americans overwhelmingly blame our Potomac-based political class for the current problems.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTAR News

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic” Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Keene Sentinel

Democratic allies press the White House to focus more — and say more — on inflation worries

NANTUCKET, Mass. — The Biden administration has taken pains in recent days to show it is working to ease the pain of inflation for Americans. “Moms and dads are worried, asking, ‘Will there be enough food we can afford to buy for the holidays? Will we be able to get Christmas presents to the kids on time? And if so, will they cost me an arm and a leg?’ ” President Joe Biden said in a Tuesday speech on the economy, in which he made a point of highlighting his administration’s successes boosting the economy while empathizing with Americans worried about prices.
BUSINESS
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy