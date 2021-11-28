ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Tesla Factory In Fremont: Hundreds Of New Tesla Model S Disappear

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you remember, earlier this year Tesla stocked hundreds of brand new refreshed Model S cars in a temporary parking lot in Fremont, California. They were sitting idle at the site ahead of the launch in June and remained that way after the launch for months. We guess that...

insideevs.com

Comments / 309

Sazzi sandi
5d ago

how is anyone going to afford these vehicles. 90,000 to 150,000. it's time for someone to invent the mini car for families that is affordable.

Reply(70)
105
Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
5d ago

The just drove themselves off the lot…it the start of that Terminator sheeet ….you know when A.I. figures out that they are smarter than us…😩😬….!!!!

Reply(5)
33
frank Miranda
5d ago

that's a whole lot of money for someone on a fixed income. I'll never be able to afford one, and with PG&E shutting power down, evenifyou'reon solar withthebatterybackupsystem, justaskmy neighbors, they don'thaveelectricityor powerwhen the lights go out. , better get a gas powered generator :). I like my gas burning cars thank you .

Reply
26
 

MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2022 Tesla Model Y Cost?

The 2022 Tesla Model Y is one-of-a-kind, like all Teslas are. It’s an electric SUV, and one of the cheapest Teslas. Still, Tesla is not immune to the microchip shortage, and there’s a huge delay if you’re ordering or thinking about ordering a Tesla Model Y. How much does the 2022 Tesla Model Y cost, and how long is the wait for a Tesla Model Y?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Appears At Tesla's California Headquarters

A beautiful Rapid Red Ford F-150 Lightning on a sunny day, somewhere in California... but wait a minute. Isn't there a Tesla sign in the background?. The photo was recently shared by Mike Levine, Ford North America Product Communications director. We guess that the shot at Tesla's Headquarters at 3500...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Model S falls from cliff, gets totaled; owner walks with a scratch on his arm

A recent story of a Model S P90D crash from Puerto Rico is proving to be one of the most remarkable yet. Despite the vehicle getting totaled from the incident, the driver reportedly walked away from the wreck with just a scratch on the arm. Needless to say, the crash has caught the attention of the online electric vehicle community, including CEO Elon Musk, who liked a Twitter post about the incident’s aftermath.
ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

Yet Another Recall Plagues America's Most Controversial EV-Maker

Tesla, the world's leading EV manufacturer, has been having a tough time in the last couple of weeks. First, its CEO Elon Musk went on a Tesla stock selling spree, and now the company is dealing with a great deal of mass recalls affecting popular models such as the Model 3 and Model Y. Back in June, we reported that the company was recalling 300,000 cars due to a faulty cruise control system. Then, earlier this month, Tesla recalled a further 2,791 Model 3 and Model Y cars due to the possibility of the front left lateral link becoming loose from the chassis. Just a few days later, the company issued another recall affecting 12,000 vehicles due to malfunctioning driver assistance systems. Well, guess what? The recalls ain't over. This time, it's the turn of the Tesla Model S and Model X. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these cars could have faulty airbags.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Solid-State Batteries Set to Transform the EV Market

Sales of battery-electric vehicles have begun to accelerate and, by some estimates could account for as much as half of the U.S. automotive market by 2030. But not everyone is convinced, skeptics pointing to their higher cost, limited range, slower charging times and other limitations. But a growing number of...
CARS
Reuters

Tesla's Musk says Model S Plaid may come to China next March

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday that the Model S Plaid will "probably" be coming to China, the electric-car maker's second-largest market, around March. The company introduced a new Model S Plaid, a 520-mile range sedan that can reach top speeds...
BUSINESS
Comments / 0

Community Policy