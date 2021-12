Every year we say we're going to be more active. We sign up for gym memberships, download fitness apps, buy exercise equipment, find trainers and attempt to take more walks. But despite all our efforts, we often end up back in our old patterns. And instead of putting all our cute fitness outfits to the test, we find ourselves stuck rocking them on grocery and coffee runs (not that we have anything against athleisure). Well, that was until the MYX Fitness MYX II at-home exercise bike came into our lives. To put it frankly, it's helped us get our crap together, and not to mention it's up to $600 off right now. Here's everything you need to know about it.

