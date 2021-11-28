Virginia Tech comes up with fourth-down stop in the final minute to stun Virginia, win Commonwealth Clash

Virginia and Virginia Tech have met 103 times in football since 1895.

And few Commonwealth Clashes through the years have seen the high-octane offenses — or was it porous defenses? — featured in the latest meeting.

But after allowing quarterback Brennan Armstrong to add to his record-shattering season total, the Hokies stopped Virginia on fourth and 13 at the Tech 14-yard line to preserve a 29-24 victory Saturday in front of 46,455 at Scott Stadium.

The Hokies (6-6, 4-4 ACC) evened their record in the second game under interim coach J.C. Price and secured a bowl berth with their 21st win in the past 23 meetings against Virginia.

The Cavaliers lost their fourth consecutive game and fell to 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.

“What an incredible team win,” Price said. “Our offense carried us in the first half; defense stepped up in the second half. The kids just made plays, there was no special calls. Those kids, we just wanted it more than they did tonight, that’s all.”

The teams combined for 938 total yards, and Armstrong threw for 405 yards to give him 4,409 on the season.

Raheem Blacksheer rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown and Braxton Burmeister added 115 rushing yards, and Virginia Tech’s defense held the Cavaliers scoreless on their final five possessions.

The Hokies picked off a pass and recovered a fumble.

“I think turnovers probably made the biggest difference,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “We battled back and we had a chance with four plays at the end of the game to win it. A lot of times that’s what happens in a close game or a rivalry game and the team that makes the plays is the winner.”

The Hokies allowed 383 total yards during the first three quarters. But after a third-quarter field goal by Brendan Farrell gave Virginia a 24-17 lead, Tech forced two punts, recovered a fumble and registered a safety.

Virginia recovered a fumble and took over at its own 35 with 3:05 left for its final drive. Armstrong completed three passes to get the Cavaliers to the Hokies’ 11. But Armstrong rushed for 2 yards, threw incomplete, and a throw to eligible lineman Bobby Haskins lost 5 yards. Armstrong’s fourth-down pass to Thompson was knocked down by Tae Daley.

Virginia led 21-17 after a frantic first half that included big plays from both teams.

Armstrong, already the Cavaliers’ single-season passing leader, threw for 236 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores before halftime. He took the Cavaliers on scoring drives of 86, 75 and 75 yards, throwing an 11-yard TD pass to Jelani Woods and rushing for scores of 1 and 5 yards.

An interception by Daley quashed Virginia’s other first-half drive at the Hokies’ 47.

Virginia Tech answered Virginia’s first TD when Burmeister tossed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Tayvion Robinson, and the Blacksheer’s 18-yard touchdown run tied it at 14 with 6:05 left in the second quarter.

A roughing-the-punter penalty in the end zone gave Virginia Tech new life near the end of the half, and the Hokies drove downfield for John Phillip Romo’s 32-yard field goal as time expired.

Burmeister rushed for a 131 yards before halftime, including a 71-yard run. The Hokies wasted that when Virginia stopped them on four plays inside the 5-yard line — the last a fourth-and-goal from the 1 on which Connor Blumrick threw an incompletion.

Virginia held the edge in yardage with 302 to Virginia Tech’s 284 at the break.

Armstrong finished 30 of 46 passing with a touchdown and interception.

“I feel like in the first half I was able to get out and make some plays,” Armstrong said, “shake and bake a little bit, start putting pressure on them down the field when we extended the play.”

“The kids tightened their chin straps,” Price said. “There was no different calls, we didn’t call anything different. The kids just played just a little bit harder. We talked about halftime there was no magical call that was gonna win this game. There’s gonna be four quarters of grit which is what this program is about, and they did it.”

757 connections

Four former South Hampton Roads standouts played in all 12 of Virginia Tech’s games this season: LB Keshon Artis (Oscar Smith) and DB Armani Chatman (Catholic), WR Tayvion Robinson (Cox) and DL Jordan Williams (Cox).

Robinson, a sophomore, finished the regular season as the Hokies’ leader in receptions with 44 after catching three passes Saturday. Williams, a junior transfer from Clemson, was eighth on the team in total tackles before Saturday with 28.

Also on Virginia Tech’s roster: WR Luke Bussell (Greenbrier Christian), LB Lakeem Rudolph (Green Run), OL Griffin Duggan (Nansemond-Suffolk), DL Nigel Simmons (Heritage-Newport News).

Defensive end Ben Smiley III (Indian River) was the only player from Hampton Roads on Virginia’s game day roster.

Milestones

Dontayvion Wicks became Virginia’s single-season receiving leader with a first-quarter reception. Wicks, a sophomore who had 1,148 yards before Saturday, broke the record held by Herman Moore (1,190 yards in 1990).

Armstrong has accounted for 400-plus yards in eight games this season. No other Virginia player has done so more than twice.

Familiar surroundings

Price, Virginia Tech’s interim coach, played in 41 career games as a defensive tackle for Virginia Tech before becoming a third-round NFL draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 1996. Price played his final game as a Hokie in 1995 against Virginia. Virginia Tech, ranked 20th nationally, defeated 13th-ranked Virginia 36-29 in Charlottesville.

Jami Frankenberry, jami.frankenberry@pilotonline.com , 757-446-2376