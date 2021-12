Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt has released a statement on the death of Hall of Famer and former Chiefs DT Curley Culp. “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp. Curley represented the franchise with honor and respect both on and off the field. He was known as a fierce competitor and a difference maker who commanded a great deal of respect. His legacy will forever be remembered by Chiefs Kingdom. Our prayers are with his family at this time.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO