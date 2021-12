When little brother finally wins one, little brother tends to chirp and chirp loudly. It's a tale as old as time. A version of that tale played out on Saturday in Ann Arbor, where Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh finally slayed the dragon that is Ohio State, his team dominating the Buckeyes 42-27 at the Big House. For most of the game, the Wolverines were in complete control, eventually bullying the Buckeyes off the field in a similar manner to how the Buckeyes had bullied them for the previous decade.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO