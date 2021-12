Veteran actress Missy Peregrym knows what it takes to be a guest star and she takes it seriously in her role as an “FBI” castmate and leader. The native Canadian told Variety in 2018 that she tries to make people “feel safe to be vulnerable” when they come to the show, whether they guest star or not. She wants them to know they’re at a place where “they can really try new things,” and basically, they “don’t have to nail it right away.”

