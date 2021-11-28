17 Must-Have Items For People Who Always Lose Things

Do you frequently find yourself asking the question, “why do I lose things all the time ?” Being forgetful is human nature, and rather than beating yourself up for always misplacing that remote or those keys, it’s time to give yourself a break and find a more productive solution to the issue. Whether it’s more valuable personal items or more trivial ones, losing things is never fun, and can cause stress and anxiety.

When things go missing , it makes us realize just how little control we have over events and the lack of order that can sometimes be so present in our lives. Multitasking doesn’t always work out, and when we just can’t activate our memory like we hope to, our minds draw a blank and we search the house for an item, only to find it right under your nose after hours of searching.

Stop wasting hours hunting for your belongings and your cool with these genius inventions that take the wheel and guarantee you find that mystery item, every time.

1. Tile Mate Essentials 4-Pack

BEST OVERALL

If you’re a forgetful person, you’ll need more than a single key-finder. This Bluetooth tracking kit by the Android and iOS compatible Tile has differently sized item locators for wallets, passports, keys, and more. Its battery lasts up to 3 years. By double-pressing a button on your Tile, you can make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.



2. Esky Key Finder

BEST BUDGET PICK

If the idea of an item locater sounds tempting but you don’t want to shell out a ton of cash for it, opt for this Esky wireless tracker that comes with a transmitter and 4 color-coded receivers to find any items of your choice. While it’s not Bluetooth enabled, it can track up to 131 feet using advanced radiofrequency technology.



3. RamPro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock

BEST FOR SPARE KEY

There’s nothing worse than showing up at your own front door, excited to relax at home, only to find that you’ve misplaced your key. Invest in a fake rock like this that won’t encourage prying eyes, but will act as a lifesaver for you. Made from molded poly-resin, these weatherproof faux rocks look and have the texture of a real rock, hiding your key inside.



4. Cocoon CPG10BK GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer

BEST BAG ORGANIZER

If you’ve ever lost items in the abyss of a backpack or tote, you need a grid-style organizer like this one by Cocoon Innovations. With straps to hold down neatly organized wires, chargers, headphones and other gadgets, this woven elastic organization system is a cheaper alternative to expensive bags with multiple compartments to secure your belongings.



5. Readerest Magnetic Eyeglass Holder

BEST FOR GLASSES WEARERS

If you wear glasses like me, you know how easy it is to misplace them or leave them in a place where they drop and get scratched. Still, lanyards aren’t the most attractive. Fortunately, someone genius invented this magnetic eyeglass holder that makes it easier to stick your glasses in your shirt Just the front clip to the outside of your clothes in order for the magnets to attach and center.



6. GE Universal Remote Control

BEST FOR TV LOVERS

With so many gadgets in our homes nowadays, it can be easy to lose all the different remotes. This multi-device remote control can operate up to 4 different video and audio devices, like media players, Roku boxes, and more. If you buy a new TV, or misplace the remote to your existing device, this is a must. One buyer calls it the “best $15 spent, and a time saver too.”



7. Whistle GO Explore Dog GPS Tracking Device

BEST FOR PET OWNERS

Your pet should definitely not be one of things that you’re forgetful about in life, but if you have a particularly mischievous pup who’s an escape artist or just want to err on the cautious side, this pet tracker offers live location trackings from anywhere in the world with Google Maps and an AT&T country-wide network. It’s also a health tracker, so if you’re forgetful about vet appointments, you can get the low-down here.



8. Loc A Sok Sock Locks

BEST FOR MISSING SOCKS

We’ve all dealt with a lonely sock at some point, and if you want to avoid your entire sock collection going mismatched, you’ll want to invest in these Sock Locks. Pairing socks after they come out of the laundry can be stressful, but you no longer have to deal with that thanks to this inexpensive solution that’s durable enough to last through multiple washes.



9. Keys Phone Wallet Doormat

BEST FOR ESSENTIALS

When leaving the house, one must abide by the mantra of essentials: keys, phones, wallet. This doormat acts as a daily reminder every time you leave the house, and the coconut fibers it’s made of are easy to clean – just shake dirt and debris free. While it’s hilarious as a doormat and will entertain guests, but still is still the nudge that many forgetful folks need.



10. Agentwhiteusa Cell Phone Stick on Wallet

BEST MOBILE ACCESSORY

If you have a habit of sticking credit cards in your pocket and doing other reckless things with your ID, cards, or cash, use this instant stick-on wallet which is attached to the back of any smartphone and acts as a wallet. It can fit up to 5 cards, and you’ll never have to deal with cards falling out again.



11. Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Wi-Fi Smart Lock

BEST KEY REPLACER

If you’re constantly losing your keys, just remove the key from the whole equation. This smart lock is Alexa compatible and has built-in WiFi, so if you forget to lock your door, you can safely do so from anywhere.This deadbolt has an auto-unlock feature as well, allowing for a hands-free way to open your door. Then, it automatically secures the door once closed or after a set time.



12. Knock Knock “All Out Of” Grocery List Note Pad

BEST FOR LIST LOVERS

If you tend to be a little absent-minded, organizing your grocery list can be a hassle. You always end up leaving the store and forgetting that one thing. Instead, opt for this comprehensively organized “All Out Of” list which lets you check off everything on your list and makes meal prep a breeze. Never be a deer in the headlights in the supermarket again.



13. Home of Accents Decorative Wall Coat Hook Hanger

MOST STYLISH

Constantly throwing your bags, sweaters or jackets into your living room only to make a mess or misplace them when you need them? Solve that problem with these colorful and bold animal head hook hangers which are impossible to ignore as you leave or enter the house. they also double as wall art, wherever you put them.



14. Eina Design Mini Pegboard

BEST FOR KNICK KNACKS

Never underestimate a good pegboard if you’re always losing your knick-knacks and tossing them in places where you can never end up finding them. This mini metal pegboard is also magnetic. Meet the multifunctional entryway solution that you never knew you needed. It can also act as a kitchen organizer if desired.



15. Garden Basix Elongated Self Watering Planter

BEST FOR PLANTS

not everyone was born with a green thumb, and there’s no shame in that. If you’re always forgetting to water and tend to your plants, invest in a self-watering pot like this. Whether you’re exploring growing your own herbs or other plants, this self-watering planter pot makes growing greenery a lot more low maintenance.



16. BN-LINK Indoor Mini 24-Hour Mechanical Outlet Timer

BEST FOR NOT BURNING DOWN THE HOUSE

Leaving things plugged in isn’t just something that can slip from your mind – it can be straight-up dangerous. To avoid burning down your house, purchase a 24-hour mechanical outlet timer. It’s more reliable than smart options that connect to Google or Alexa, and lets you program your devices to turn on and off in as little as 30-minute interviews.



17. “I Came I Saw I Forgot Why I Came And What I Saw” Mug

BEST HUMOR PICK

This might not help you remember things or stay more organized, but it will warn everyone not to rely on you for remembering important stuff. Might as well own those flaws, right? This mug hilariously does that with its slogan that reads, “I came…I saw…I forgot why I came and what I saw.”



