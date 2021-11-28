ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Brady Bunch’: Christopher Knight Reflects on Touching Photo of Himself and Florence Henderson

By Courtney Blackann
 5 days ago
Christopher Knight of “The Brady Bunch” recently took a minute to post about his sweet onscreen mom Florence Henderson. The two attended an event prior to her passing and appeared to be glowing in their formal attire and bright smiles. In an Instagram photo, Knight shared the moment, letting...

2Chron 7:14
4d ago

Florence played "Flo" on Roseanne, mother of "Elijah Minelli" and Arthur's wife "Lily" on "King of Queens" in later years. She was great. I love you Mrs. Brady :)

Mikey Pags
4d ago

more 60s sitcom stars thinking they are relevant 50 years later..i was so happy to hear tina louise still wants to date in her 80s..that tripe absolutely made my tv soaked brain so very happy..wake up guys ..ur time is over most dont care what you thino..were busy surviving

‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Shares Tribute for Florence Henderson on 5-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Five years ago today, The Brady Bunch star Florence Henderson passed away. Marcia Brady actor Maureen McCormick shared a tweet on the anniversary of Henderson’s death recognizing the Carol Brady actor’s impact on her life. For five years, Henderson played Maureen McCormick’s on-screen mother. That dynamic extended beyond The Brady...
Maureen Mccormick
Florence Henderson
‘The Brady Bunch’: Maureen McCormick Captures Deer as She Gushes About Holiday Season

Maureen McCormick caught some of deer on video, and the “Brady Bunch” star gushed about how much she loved the holiday season in an Instagram video. The 65-year-old actress put some inspirational music in the background of a video where three deer stroll up near the wall of her California home. In the video’s final seconds, one deer makes a graceful leap over the fence.
BONUS PODCAST: Christopher ‘Peter Brady’ Knight talks about a new Lifetime Brady Christmas movie, ‘Blended Christmas,’ premiering on Dec 12th

On this bonus episode, Paul Goes Behind the Curtain with Christopher Knight, who played Peter on the classic and iconic TV series, “The Brady Bunch.” A new Lifetime movie called “Blended Christmas” premieres on December 12th at 7pm central on Lifetime, and Christopher talks about what it means to bring back several Brady kids who aren’t playing the Brady kids. There are moments of homage to be sure in the movie, but can they ever get away from that image and role in the public’s mind? In addition, Chris shares memories from the series like did Marsha really get hit in the nose with a football, Was Florence Henderson always going to play Carol Brady, were Florence and Robert Reed (dad, Mike) really parent figures for the kids during the series? In addition, Chris’ strong ties to Chicago, his relationships, and he answers the question whether Florence Henderson really blessed his latest marriage before she died. And how about those chairs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat in during their interview with Oprah…did Chris actually design them? He’ll let you know. It’s great fun, memories and a nice candid look from one of the classic TV figures of the last 50 years…..Plus, don’t miss Blended Christmas on December 12th….for now, Enjoy Chris Knight aka Peter Brady, as he visits behind the curtain.
This is why Susan Olsen skipped the Brady Christmas movie

When Susan Olsen didn’t show up for A Very Brady Christmas in 1988, a rumor began circulating that the former child star was dead. Olsen heard a lot of rumors after she disappeared from the spotlight, none of them true, but the death rumor was hard to shake. Instead of...
Flower Actor Joey Morgan Dead at 28: Zoey Deutch and More Pay Tribute

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a rising star. Actor Joey Morgan, who starred in films Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse and Flower, died on Nov. 21 at the age of 28. "My nephew Joey Morgan passed Sunday morning," Joey's uncle, who was also his rep, confirmed to E! News. "As a family we are devastated beyond belief. He was a kind, gentle, loving and caring soul who meant so much to his family and so to many other people. We ask that everyone give us the space we need to properly grieve his unexpected passing as we process this heartbreaking tragedy."
Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
