Arizona State wins fifth straight against Arizona 38-15

The parents of the teen charged with fatally shooting four people and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school have been charged in connection with the rampage, Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald announced Friday. James and Jennifer Crumbley have each been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Watch McDonald announce the charges at a press conference.
(CNN) — There is a "strong possibility" the 15-year-old sophomore accused of killing four fellow students this week at a Michigan high school had the gun in his backpack when he met shortly before the shooting with administrators and his parents over his concerning behavior that day, the prosecutor in the case told CNN on Thursday night.
WASHINGTON — The House passed a short-term government funding bill that would prevent a shutdown before the Friday night deadline, sending the legislation to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future. The House voted 221-212 to advance the continuing resolution. If it is approved by the Senate and signed...
More than 65 million American women would immediately lose access to an abortion in their home states if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down the landmark case that established the right to seek the procedure nearly half a century ago. Existing laws on the books in 20 states ban abortions...
(NewsNation Now) — Cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected across the globe and the United States. Omicron was designated as a variant of concern last month as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus. It’s not clear where the new...
In Alec Baldwin's first TV interview since the fatal "Rust" shooting, he addressed comments made by fellow actor George Clooney about gun safety on movie sets. The 63-year-old actor told George Stephanopoulos that any outside comments made were not going to help the situation. "How do you respond to actors...
Americans with private health insurance will be reimbursed for at-home tests, President Biden announced Thursday, and international travelers will now be required to undergo stricter COVID-19 testing. The new measures the president announced at the National Institutes of Health are a part of a new administration strategy to curb the...
The Biden administration on Thursday plans to restart the "Remain in Mexico" program following a court order to reimplement the policy first launched under President Trump while it appeals the decision. The rollout follows weeks of negotiations with Mexico over how to reimplement a plan that under the Trump administration...
The economy added just 210,000 jobs in the month of November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent from 4.6 percent. Economists had been expecting a gain of 535,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to fall to 4.5 percent. "At this point...
A federal appeals court on Friday grappled with the Justice Department's effort to intervene on behalf of former President Trump in a defamation lawsuit from the writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that he raped her in the ’90s. A three-judge panel for the New York-based Second Circuit Court of...
