Wheaton North is Class 7A football champion

NEW ORLEANS -- The jolt Taysom Hill provided for the injury-riddled, reeling New Orleans Saints against Dallas on Thursday night dissolved in a slew of turnovers. Starting at quarterback for the first time this season, Hill passed for 264 yards and ran for another 101, but he threw four interceptions, including three on consecutive fourth-quarter series as the Saints lost their fifth in a row for the first time since coach Sean Payton was hired in 2006.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO