ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Wheaton North is Class 7A football champion

By Daily Herald report
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Wheaton North won the fourth state football championship in school history and...

football.dailyherald.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Buffalo Grove begins MSL season with 2 wins

Undermanned Buffalo Grove got its 2021-202 conference season off to a flying start Thursday night with victories over Hoffman Estates and host Palatine on opening night in the MSL. The Bison, who were forced to concede 24 points with forfeits in four weight divisions, still managed to claim a hard...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Daily Herald

Rocky Lombardi-led NIU faces Kent St. for MAC title

Rocky Lombardi was looking for a new place to play football after deciding to transfer from Michigan State nearly a year ago. Northern Illinois, meanwhile, was searching for a quarterback to spark a turnaround. Lombardi and the Huskies proved to be a great match in the Mid-American Conference. Northern Illinois...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

Notre Dame promotes Freeman, 35, to replace Kelly as coach

Notre Dame promoted defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach of the Fighting Irish on Friday to replace Brian Kelly. Freeman, 35, takes over less than a week after Kelly's surprising and abrupt departure for LSU with the Irish still in contention for the College Football Playoff spot. Kelly hired...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
City
Dekalb, IL
Dekalb, IL
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
Dekalb, IL
Education
Dekalb, IL
Sports
Daily Herald

Troy hires Kentucky assistant Jon Sumrall as head coach

TROY, Ala. -- Troy has hired Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall as its head coach, the school announced Thursday night. Sumrall replaces Chip Lindsey, who was fired on Nov. 21 with one game left in his third season. Sumrall, 39, was assistant head coach at Troy from 2015-17 under Neal...
TROY, AL
Daily Herald

Pitre began as lone recruit for No. 9 Baylor after scandal

Jalen Pitre stuck with his long-time commitment to Baylor while every other recruit bailed in the wake of a horrendous scandal. He was in a class all by himself when coach Matt Rhule was hired in December 2016, six months after Art Briles was fired. Under an interim coach, the Bears had ended their regular season on a six-game losing streak and Pitre was the only recruit still verbally committed to Baylor.
NFL
Daily Herald

Patience helps Wake Forest, Pitt build for ACC title shot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Dave Clawson needed eight seasons to build a successful football program at Wake Forest and turn the Demon Deacons into Atlantic Coast Conference division winners. Pat Narduzzi needed a little less time to do it at Pittsburgh, though the Panthers seemed poised to take another big step...
NFL
Daily Herald

Defense lifts Dallas to 27-17 victory over sinking Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had to step in for Mike McCarthy as acting head coach and enjoyed the sideline view as the unit he normally oversees lifted the Cowboys out of their recent swoon with a slew of big plays. CeeDee Lamb had 122 yards from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Huskie Stadium#American Football#Football Dailyherald Com
Daily Herald

Florida hosts St. Louis after Lundell's 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (12-8-3, second in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (16-4-3, first in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -150, Blues +125; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit Florida after Anton Lundell scored two goals in the Panthers' 7-4 win over the Sabres. The Panthers...
NHL
Daily Herald

Hill's promising start for Saints flames out late vs Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS -- The jolt Taysom Hill provided for the injury-riddled, reeling New Orleans Saints against Dallas on Thursday night dissolved in a slew of turnovers. Starting at quarterback for the first time this season, Hill passed for 264 yards and ran for another 101, but he threw four interceptions, including three on consecutive fourth-quarter series as the Saints lost their fifth in a row for the first time since coach Sean Payton was hired in 2006.
NFL
Daily Herald

Cowboys take misfiring offense into mini-break after win

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have issues on offense, with the luxury of time to fix them coming off a victory at New Orleans that could result in a three-game lead in the NFC East with five to go. The Cowboys had a season-high six three-and-outs in a 27-17...
NFL
Daily Herald

Buffalo plays Carolina, aims to stop road skid

Buffalo Sabres (8-12-3, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (15-6-1, first in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -303, Sabres +238; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to Carolina looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Hurricanes are 7-4-0 in conference matchups. Carolina is 18th in...
NHL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
132K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy