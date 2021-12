With reconstructed rosters, men’s and women’s basketball will look to make the most of a season in rebuild mode as they attempt to contend in the A-10 once again. On the women’s side, new Head Coach Caroline McCombs said she has prioritized finding experience in rebuilding the roster, leaning on the veterans of the roster but also adding graduate students to support the incoming players. On the men’s side, Head Coach Jamison Christian began to cobble together a roster right after the offseason, taking advantage of the NCAA rule change last season that allowed transfer students to play right away.

BASKETBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO