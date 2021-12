Michigan basketball is off to an up-and-down start to the season, but it’s time for Wolverines football to take center stage. This weekend is Rivalry Week across college football, and there is none better than The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, the series has been all Buckeyes for the better part of a decade, but this year’s team remains intent on changing that.

