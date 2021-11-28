ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Fear of vaccines grows with the need for medical ethics [PODCAST]

By The Podcast by KevinMD
KevinMD.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“While individual doctors have obligations to both the individual and public health, their first concern is their patients. And these decisions have to acknowledge fears and respect the stance. Providers must balance reassurance with acknowledgment, care, data, and the intent to ‘do...

www.kevinmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
KevinMD.com

Medical gaslighting due to weight stigma and bias: a viral TikTok study [PODCAST]

“Disrupting weight stigma and bias in health care starts with calling it out. The power of stories and shared experiences highlights the collective voice. I’m coaching TikTok Followers to own their health power and start speaking up during clinic visits to make sure they get their questions answered. Future directions and next steps are to disrupt weight stigma and bias by speaking up, calling it out, and calling on doctors, nurses, and all of health care to do better. Back to TikTok!”
TV & VIDEOS
KevinMD.com

How to preserve empathy in medicine [PODCAST]

“No matter how extensive or well-developed your capacity for empathy may be, you cannot feel empathy for everyone all the time. Whether we’re talking about doctors who have never been patients, or clinicians who have never faced discrimination, we know that people’s ideas can change, when properly educated and supported.
HEALTH
KevinMD.com

Should you stay or leave medicine? [PODCAST]

“I left my primary care practice earlier this year to focus on life coaching. Why did I leave? Because I wanted to do more and make a bigger impact. I remember how eager I was to complete medical training as I approached the light at the end of the tunnel. I thought I could finally relax and enjoy life as an attending after all the delayed gratification from becoming a doctor. All I ever wanted was to help people feel better and live a life of ease myself.
HEALTH
Douglas Budget

Medical vaccination mandate protest grows louder on day 3

Day two of the rally and protest march against the Covid-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare employees began much as day one did, with speeches and chants, but the tone shifted somewhat when Memorial Hospital of Converse County CEO Matt Dammeyer appeared and answered questions from the protesters. While some in...
DOUGLAS, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pho
KevinMD.com

Physician communication using the tools of a trial attorney [PODCAST]

“For twenty years, I defended doctors when they were sued, and now I coach female leaders from all industries on how to advocate for themselves and their potential with the tools of a trial lawyer. I know that when doctors are exhausted, distracted and powerless they’re more likely to be sued. They’re also more likely to burnout, less likely to enhance the patient experience, and more likely to have complications. And I know there is another way.”
LAW
seattlepi.com

Revolutionizing Medical Device Training to Meet Growing Demands [Video]

(BPT) - Dedicated to the advancement of healthcare innovation, Axis Research & Technologies reinvented medical device development research, training and testing through its world-class bio-skills training facilities and cadaver labs. Medical device companies, surgeons, educators, and hospitals can conduct pre-clinical medical device training in Axis’ signature 10,000 square foot high-tech, high-touch event facilities fully equipped with surgery suites, tissue sourcing, precision specimen preparation, lab equipment readiness, and advanced audiovisual and teletraining capabilities. Located in California, Baltimore and Nashville, Axis will expand into Chattanooga in early 2022 to meet the burgeoning demands of medical device companies and hospitals and to partner alongside for continued innovation, research and development. To learn more, visit www.axisrt.com.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Ethics#Global Health#Vaccinations#Health Care System#Covid#Md
Washington Post

The effort to contain the coronavirus with vaccines is about to get harder

It has been the case since the beginning of the year that there is a segment of the public unwilling to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. It is also the case that most of those who have not yet received a dose of the vaccine are Republicans, as data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) has repeatedly made clear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: Can the Pfizer vaccine protect you from the new strain?

A new study has found that people who have received a Pfizer booster or their second dose less than six months ago are protected from the virus by 90%. Israeli health officials have remained optimistic with the efficacy rate of the Pfizer vaccine after finding that it still provides ample protection. Despite what was being reported at the onset of the emergence of the new strain, the vaccine can prevent significant degeneration requiring hospitalisation and preventing death by a large margin, according to their research.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated white evangelicals appear immune to pro-vaccine messaging

White evangelical Christians have resisted getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States. A new study by Yale researchers provides evidence that persuading these vaccine holdouts to get their shots has only gotten more difficult. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy