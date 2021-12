On Friday, Senators goaltender Matt Murray was a healthy scratch against Anaheim. One day later, he has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to AHL Belleville. The 27-year-old is in his second season with Ottawa after they flipped a second-round pick and prospect Jonathan Gruden to Pittsburgh to get him back at the 2020 draft. At the time, they felt they had their starting goalie of the foreseeable future, quickly inking him to a four-year, $25MM contract; his $6.25MM AAV is the sixth-highest in the league among goaltenders this season.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO