Breezy and chilly to end the weekend

By Sam Kuffel
CBS 58
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain and snow showers have moved out of the state, but a batch of clouds will linger into tonight as the upper level low slowly pulls away. A gusty northwest wind will return tonight and continue throughout Sunday. The strongest gusts of 30-35 mph are expected in the morning,...

cbs58.com

Matt Lillywhite

Snow Is Forecast In Several States This Weekend

Snow is forecast to hit Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and several other states over the coming days, according to the National Weather Service. As you can see from the maps below, many northern states are forecast to receive snow:
NBCMontana

Gusty winds, snow showers by the weekend

HIGH WIND WATCH Saturday morning through Saturday evening for Beaverhead, Madison, Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher, and Gallatin counties. Winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. It's another warm and breezy day across western Montana, with a few locations breaking daily high temperature records yet again. There...
local21news.com

Mild and windy evening, heading into a chilly weekend

PENNSYLVANIA — MILD & WINDY EVENING:. ***WIND ADVISORY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT***. West winds, especially across the ridge tops, could approach 50 mph this afternoon and tonight across Franklin county. It will turn a bit windy this afternoon and evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
localdvm.com

Ending the week still breezy

Overnight, a cold front will push through the area continuing our breezy conditions, especially west of the Blue Ridge Mountains as temperatures will range from near freezing in the mountains to the upper 40s near the Bay. Slightly cooler air will build across the area Friday, but temperatures are still forecast to be above normal for early December, by about 10 degrees! Friday should also result in another dry day. The weekend will start off with high pressure and mostly sunny skies, but clouds will be on the increase Sunday as a second cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will still be above normal and range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. Monday, a warm front will help to bring back some warmer air and light showers ahead of the cold frontal passage Monday afternoon. Cold air behind this front increases’ chances for wintry weather in mountains early Tuesday morning, otherwise most of the viewing region will be cold, but sunny on Tuesday afternoon. The quiet, sunny weather will be short-lived; however, as the next system sets up for Wednesday. This storm has the potential to bring some snow, mostly for areas well west of I-95, changing over to rain by the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid-40s to the upper 50s through the first half of next week, the exception being cooler on Tuesday. Lows will mostly be in the 30s, with the coldest temps being on Monday night.
CBS 58

Mid-Morning Update: Morning mix has ended

------ Updated: 7:10 a.m. Dec. 3, 2021. The light rain and snow is coming to an end in southeast Wisconsin with our western and northern areas already seeing the snow come to an end. Still dealing with a wet rain/snow mix in the Milwaukee and Waukesha areas that should wrap up by 8:30 a.m. A few flurries and pockets of drizzle may be possible through the rest of the morning. Some light snow accumulation has been reported.
MILWAUKEE, WI
abc57.com

Fair & chilly start to the weekend

Temperatures fall into Saturday, light rain / drizzle is possible early Friday, otherwise it's a fair but chilly start to the weekend. The end of the weekend is wet before another drop in temperatures. Plan on rain Sunday with highs near 50, then highs struggle to break the freezing mark early next week. We will be cold enough for snow to fall, but the ground, and even the air is likely too warm for snow to stick. The best chance of accumulation is Tuesday night into early Wednesday, when lows fall into the mid-20s.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC6.com

Breezy, much cooler today and into the weekend

Staying breezy today as we clear out. Much cooler temperatures expected after such a mild day yesterday, highs today will top out only in the low 40s. With the wind this afternoon, we will ‘feel’ even cooler. Expect sunshine through the afternoon and clear conditions tonight. Lows will dip into the 20s by early Saturday morning.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Early Morning Showers; Mild Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day is ahead. Friday begins with light rain showers, especially north. A few flurries possible in the mix but any precipitation should start to wrap up by the middle of the morning. By the afternoon, sun returns and temperatures reach the 50s. Sunshine holds through Saturday before clouds increase. Showers likely as the weekend wraps up. Expected scattered rain showers through the day, most of the activity wraps up after sunset. A few flurries possible overnight Sunday into Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
News 12

Breezy conditions, temps in the 40s ahead of weekend cooldown

Temperatures are expected to cool off today heading into the weekend across New Jersey. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see temperatures in the high-40s, with mostly sunny skies. Conditions will be breezy. Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid-30s, with mostly clear skies. Conditions will be...
WGAL

Seasonably Cooler, Breezy Friday; Dry For Most Of Weekend Ahead

Temperatures stay closer to average Friday as a cold front pushed through in the pre-dawn hours. Friday morning features temperatures near 40 degrees, with feels-like temperatures in the lower 30s thanks to the brisk breeze. Winds stay blustery through the day, possibly reaching 25 miles per hour at times. There...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmup On Saturday Followed By A Sunday Cooldown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will hold to the low 50’s, closer to the normal temperature of 51. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest, which will usher in some warmer air most of the day. By Saturday night, another fast-moving cold front will move in, bringing cooler air to the region on Sunday. Sunday night, our winds will again turn to the southwest, which will bring a major warmup on Monday, along with a chance for some rain. We may reach the mid or upper 60’s before more chilly air returns by Monday night. This rollercoaster pattern of temperatures over the past five weeks will continue into next week as well. It will turn chilly and breezy by Tuesday, and that will continue midway through next week. At this point, it’s difficult to know what to wear from one day to the next.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Turning A Bit Cooler And Windy This Weekend Ahead Of Snow Chance Next Week

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be about 10-15 degrees cooler in Denver and on the eastern plains today thanks to a weak cold front that moved through overnight. But despite the cool down we’ll still see afternoon highs that are several degrees above normal for this time of the year. A typical high in Denver on this date is closer to 45 degrees. Over the weekend it will remain dry and quiet around the state with temperatures running above normal. By Saturday night and Sunday it will turn windy, especially in the northern mountains and foothills, where some gusts will top 40 mph. The wind will be in response to a tightening pressure gradient as a storm approaches the state. It will bring snow back into the mountains starting late Monday and lasting into Tuesday. Denver could even see a few snow showers along with a more significant cool down. The storm next week will be the start of a pattern change as we roll into the middle of December. Starting Monday, it looks like we will see temperatures trending near or below normal for several days along with another chance for snow around the 11th and 12th of the month.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cool Morning, Slight Warm Up Over The Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another cool start to the day for South Florida on Friday before the milder breeze returns overnight. Inland Miami-Dade had patchy fog reducing visibility slightly before quickly burning off with the morning sunshine. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s by noon with just a few clouds moving through the area. Overnight Friday the breeze turns to the northeast and east which will prevent the temperatures milder Saturday morning and it will be much warmer in the afternoon. Highs will be pushing above 80 degrees after a morning low near 70 degrees. Moisture increases with the ocean breeze putting a shower or two in the weekend forecast for some locations. Showers will be short-lived and light but linger all weekend and next week. Our unseasonably warm weather sticks around next week as highs push to near 84 degrees and lows near 70. The new moon is on Saturday, December 4. Watch for minor coastal flooding around the high tides all weekend. The increased breeze may also lead to an elevated rip current risk.
MIAMI, FL

