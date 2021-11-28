Shoppers take Small Business Saturday seriously

Customers wait at the checkout line at Reik's Country Store in Brownstown on Nov. 27, 2021. At the front, store owner Marisa Williams bags items for a shopper. By Russ O'Reilly roreilly@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Shoppers treated shopping on Small Business Saturday as a responsibility and a pleasure.

Crista Verhousek saw a steady stream of customers visit her home decor and jewelry store, Peaced Together, at 100 Clinton St. in downtown Johnstown.

“I love her jewelry,” said customer Vivian Ohs.

Nearby at Jay Did It Customs, at 542 Main St., Jason Johnson opened a streetwear clothing store a few months ago.

“Small Business Saturday has been drawing people I usually don’t see downtown,” he said.

Vendors filled Bottleworks Ethnic Arts Center and B&L Winery in Cambria City.

“People love things handmade,” said artist and artisan Sandy Vigna.

Carmen Ayers and Cherie Tomak spent the day visiting all of those stores and more.

“We try to discover new gems in town, and we are finding a lot – and buying a lot,” Tomak said.

Around noon, Tomak visited Riek’s Country Store, 213 Habicht St., in the Brownstown neighborhood of Johnstown.

The store, stocked with home decor and gifts of all types, is owned by sisters Marisa Williams and Annette Noll.

Cookies were baking for customers in the rustic, historic store. The sisters wanted to create the feeling of walking into a Hallmark movie, they said.

“There’s a loyalty about people who shop small,” Noll said.

In Westmont Borough, the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Holly Bazaar featured holiday decor and clothing from nearly 70 artisans and vendors.

“It has been a wild success of different people shopping here and supporting wonderful local artists,” Community Arts Center Executive Director Angela Godin said.

“We couldn’t have asked for anything more.”