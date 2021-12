MOSCOW — The Washington State women's basketball team flexed their muscles in the second half Sunday, basically wearing out Idaho in the end. The Cougars used a 14-2 run midway through the period to take the lead for good, then created some distance in the fourth as they cruised to an 73-59 nonconference victory in the Battle of the Palouse at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

