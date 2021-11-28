ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan finds out who they will play in Big Ten Championship Game

By W.G. Brady
 5 days ago
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines handled their business by defeating No. 2 Ohio...

Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football reveals patch they will wear at Big Ten Championship to honor Oxford victims

When Michigan takes the field on Saturday night against Iowa at the Big Ten Championship Game, they will be wearing a special patch on their white jerseys. As you can see in the photo below, the Wolverines will be wearing a special patch to honor the four students who were killed on Tuesday when a 15-year-old student opened fire at Oxford High School.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions discussing uniform change for 2022

The Detroit Lions will be eligible to make changes to their uniforms following the 2021 season and team president Rod Wood said there has already been some discussion on that matter. During Wood’s press conference this week, he noted that a potential uniform change is something that is on his...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL Week 13 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 12 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week. Thursday Night: Dallas @ New Orleans (FOX/NFLN) Sunday Night: Denver @ Kansas City (NBC) Monday Night: New England @...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Notre Dame reportedly decides on next head coach

Earlier this week, news broke that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame to become the head coach at LSU. Well, according to a report from John Brice of Football Scoop, the Irish have already decided on Kelly’s replacement. Brice is reporting that Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator, will be...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

