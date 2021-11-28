ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How climate change is impacting the wine industry

By Christie Citranglo, Stacker
Martinsville Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at how climate...

martinsvillebulletin.com

Phys.org

Models show how global climate change will affect marine crustaceans in the future

Senckenberg scientists from Frankfurt and Müncheberg, together with a US-American colleague, have modeled the future distribution patterns of marine crustaceans for the years 2050 and 2100. In their study, published in the journal Climatic Change, they conclude that animals living in water depths above 500 meters will move northward as a result of climate change. In contrast, crustaceans found at depths below 500 meters will spread southward in the future. To this end, the team analyzed data from 94 crustacean species assuming two possible scenarios from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report—an increase in global mean ocean temperature by either one or by 4.8 degrees Celsius by 2100. The study is part of the Beneficial project regarding the biogeography of the Northwest Pacific fauna. The baseline study will help to estimate the extent of invasions of non-native species to the Arctic Ocean under the rapid global climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Newswise

Air Bubbles Sound Climate Change's Impact on Glaciers #ASA181

Newswise — SEATTLE, December 3, 2021 -- As the world's temperatures rise, tidewater glaciers are receding and melting, releasing air trapped in the ice. Scientists can listen to the release of the air and potentially use the sounds to help them gauge the impact of climate change on the ice floes.
EARTH SCIENCE
newbernnow.com

Learn How Climate Change Effects Us Locally and Globally

We here in Eastern North Carolina have already seen the effects of climate change on increasing and strengthening hurricanes, and impending sea level rise. Are we prepared for future events?. The Carolina Nature Coalition is offering this November 23rd program at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in New Bern and virtually...
NEW BERN, NC
#Wine
Science News

How climate change may shape the world in the centuries to come

It’s hard to imagine what Earth might look like in 2500. But a collaboration between science and art is offering an unsettling window into how ongoing climate change might transform now-familiar terrain into alien landscapes over the next few centuries. These visualizations — of U.S. Midwestern farms overtaken by subtropical...
ENVIRONMENT
advancedsciencenews.com

How will climate change influence global migration

The prospect of masses of refugees fleeing the devastating effects of climate change was among the most prominent fears surrounding climate warming talks at COP26. The images of Tuvalu’s foreign minister giving his speech with water up to the knees went viral and epitomized the threat that millions of people might be forced to leave their homeland.
IMMIGRATION
World Economic Forum

Climate change: How wildfires are causing tree species to relocate

Previous research suggests that animal, plant and tree species are moving to conditions more suitable for their growth and reproduction as the climate changes. For plants, these new locations tend to be higher, cooler elevations. A new analysis shows that wildfires accelerate this shift in range for tree species. This...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Hotel Online

HVS Monday Musings: Sustainability in the Hotel Industry Is Crucial to Combat Climate Change

Extreme weather, rising sea levels, melting glaciers, storms, and cyclones across the world are undeniable proof of climate change’s pervasive influence, which has resulted in massive social and economic losses in recent years. India has not been immune, with devastating floods, cloudbursts, and landslides wreaking havoc in numerous states this year alone. International organizations and governments from all over the world have recognized the crisis and are working together to reduce the impact and safeguard the environment for future generations. At the recently concluded COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, India, too, vowed to become carbon-neutral by 2070, a target that will necessitate unprecedented collaboration between stakeholders across industries, including tourism and hospitality.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Why climate change could make flights a whole lot bumpier

The climate crisis is causing changes in earth’s atmosphere that may have consequences for turbulence levels on flights.New research, published this month in Science Advances, discovered that as the planet heats up, the troposphere – the layer of atmosphere closest to Earth where we live – has been rising by around 164 feet (50 metres) per decade. The troposphere stretches up for about five to nine miles (8-14km) and varies in different parts of the globe. It’s thickest around the equator and has its thinnest points at the poles. Above the troposphere, sits the stratosphere, a more stable layer...
CHINA
Cheddar News

How COVID, Conflict & Climate Change Adds to Food Insecurity Ahead of Thanksgiving

Colleen Kelly, CEO of Concern Worldwide US, joined Cheddar to discuss food insecurity concerns as the cost of this year's Thanksgiving dinner has surged amid record inflation. Kelly also talked about the ongoing issues derailing global supply chains and raising food prices, which undercuts efforts to tackle food insecurity in the United States and around the world. "Everything that hits the U.S. hits countries that are in extreme poverty even harder, and as you can imagine there were three major things affecting this in the last year: climate change, COVID, and conflict," she said.
BUSINESS
thetrendingtimes.com

How Cool Roofs Can Help Combat Climate Change

Painted rooftops reflect the heat instead of absorbing it, reducing the need for air-conditioning and cutting greenhouse gases. Cool roofs are coated with special reflective pigments that help reflect heat instead of absorbing it. This will help keep your home cool and protect your roof from harmful ultra-violet rays. A typical roof will absorb 95% of heat energy which means houses will get too hot in the summer and require cooling systems. With cool roofs, 80% of solar energy will be reflected away from the house in order to keep the temperature at an acceptable level. This will, in turn, reduce the need for air conditioning and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere. As such, cool roofs will definitely play a role in combating climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Scientific American

Seeking Certainty on Climate Change: How Much Is Enough?

Sabine Hossenfelder, a physicist at the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies in Germany, and Tim Palmer, a Royal Society Research Professor of Climate Physics at the University of Oxford, write:. In a recent column in Scientific American, Naomi Oreskes argues that we understand the physics of climate change well enough...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Study: Climate change not causing Madagascar drought, famine

Don’t blame climate change for the devastating Madagascar drought and famine, scientists said in a new analysis Wednesday. World Weather Attribution, which does real time studies of extreme weather throughout the world, examined the drought, which has left Madagascar with 60% of its normal rainfall from July 2019 to June 2021. The group found no statistically significant fingerprint of human-caused climate change. Instead, the drought was a random weather quirk, one that has a chance of happening once every...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

What is climate intelligence – and how can it help address climate change?

Climate intelligence can help businesses monitor their exposure to climate risk more accurately. Large-scale climate datasets aggregated from sensors, satellites and science. enable climate intelligence. Climate risk disclosure mandates are critical in accelerating climate. intelligence adoption. Post COP26, much of the current narrative around climate change has centered on mitigation...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

More than 200 Australian birds are now threatened with extinction – and climate change is the biggest danger

Up to 216 Australian birds are now threatened – compared with 195 a decade ago – and climate change is now the main driver pushing threatened birds closer to extinction, landmark new research has found. The Mukarrthippi grasswren is now Australia’s most threatened bird, down to as few as two or three pairs. But 23 Australian birds became less threatened over the past decade, showing conservation actions can work. The findings are contained in a new action plan released today. Last released in 2011, the action plan examines the extinction risk facing the almost 1,300 birds in Australia and its territories. We...
ANIMALS
skeptic.com

Steven Koonin on what climate science tells us, what it doesn’t, and why it matters, based on his book

According to Steven Koonin, when it comes to climate change, the media, politicians, and other prominent voices have declared that “the science is settled.” Koonin avers that the long game of telephone from research to reports, to the popular media, is corrupted by misunderstanding and misinformation. Koonin says that core questions about the way the climate is responding to our influence, and what the impacts will be remain largely unanswered. Koonin acknowledges that the climate is changing, and claims the why and how aren’t as clear as you’ve probably been led to believe.
SCIENCE

