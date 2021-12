AUBURN, Alabama — Jordan-Hare nearly worked its magic again. Nearly three-touchdown underdogs to the No. 3 team in the country, Auburn, led by a ferocious defense, led Alabama for most of the game before the Crimson Tide forced the first overtime in Iron Bowl history. Four overtime periods later, after Auburn failed to convert its 2-point attempt, the Crimson Tide connected on theirs and walked off with a victory.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO