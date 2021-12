For Black Friday, Dell is offering this Dell XPS gaming PC, equipped with an RTX 3060 video card, for a really low price of $999.99. This is one of the very few (if only) RTX 3060 PCs you'll find for $1K or less. This deal is supposed to expire end of day on Black Friday (it may or may not return on Cyber Monday). The RTX 3060 is another card that's nigh impossible to find at retail price without a LOT of elbow grease; you can buy it off eBay and you'll have to fork $700 or more. In this case, you're getting a complete system along with the RTX 3060 Ti, as well as a 1 year in-home warranty, for just $300 more.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO