New to The Street's Newsmax Sunday Thanksgiving Weekend Encore Show Nov 28th 10-11AM EST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2021 / Airing tonight, Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television, New to The Street T.V. Anchor Jane King's in-studio NASDAQ interview with Fetch.ai's (CRYPTO:FET) ($FET) CEO, Mr. Humayun Sheikh. He explains Fetch.ai's open-access, tokenized, decentralized machine learning network, providing an operational business update, enabling smart infrastructure built around a decentralized digital economy. The recent price appreciations of Bitcoin and other altcoins show cryptocurrencies becoming more widely accepted. Humayun explains his vision on bridging blockchain decentralized applications for commonly used consumer services, and he sees Fetch.ai as being a leader in providing unique tools for W3 (Web 3.0), W4 (Web 4.0), and A.I. (artificial intelligence). Giving individuals and businesses the necessary AI-integrated blockchain tools to digitize their lives and enterprises opens tremendous future opportunities. The onset of W3 remains focused on digital financial transactions. Still ahead, the very rapidly approaching W4 looks to incorporate DeFi into a decentralized world where all can participate in the movement of goods and services. Humayun gives his timeline on the rollout of the Company's unique blockchain tools forthcoming in the next 12-18 months, based on a distributed ledger that enables secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO