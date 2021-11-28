ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New to The Street's Newsmax Sunday Thanksgiving Weekend Encore Show Nov 28th 10-11AM EST

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW TO THE STREET / NEWSMAX TV Announces 9 INTERVIEWS FOR THIS WEEK'S 267th TV BROADCAST, SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2021, HOUR SLOT 10-11 AM ET. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2021 / FMW Media's New To The Street /Newsmax T.V. announces the broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated...

www.dallassun.com

dallassun.com

New to The Street Broadcasting on Bloomberg Television Tonight Nov 27th 6PM EST Featuring BeemUp $YOM, Fetch.ai $FET ,Pink Panda and Globex Data

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2021 / Airing tonight, Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television, New to The Street T.V. Anchor Jane King's in-studio NASDAQ interview with Fetch.ai's (CRYPTO:FET) ($FET) CEO, Mr. Humayun Sheikh. He explains Fetch.ai's open-access, tokenized, decentralized machine learning network, providing an operational business update, enabling smart infrastructure built around a decentralized digital economy. The recent price appreciations of Bitcoin and other altcoins show cryptocurrencies becoming more widely accepted. Humayun explains his vision on bridging blockchain decentralized applications for commonly used consumer services, and he sees Fetch.ai as being a leader in providing unique tools for W3 (Web 3.0), W4 (Web 4.0), and A.I. (artificial intelligence). Giving individuals and businesses the necessary AI-integrated blockchain tools to digitize their lives and enterprises opens tremendous future opportunities. The onset of W3 remains focused on digital financial transactions. Still ahead, the very rapidly approaching W4 looks to incorporate DeFi into a decentralized world where all can participate in the movement of goods and services. Humayun gives his timeline on the rollout of the Company's unique blockchain tools forthcoming in the next 12-18 months, based on a distributed ledger that enables secure sharing, connection, and transactions based on any data globally.
dallassun.com

Envirotech Vehicles Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles, announced that effective today, its common shares have begun trading under the ticker symbol 'EVTV' on the OTCQX® Best Market ('OTCQX'). Envirotech upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.
dallassun.com

The Fresh Factory to Open the Canadian Securities Exchange Today

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) ('The Fresh Factory' or the 'Company'), a mission-driven company for plant-based and clean-label food and beverage brands, participated in a virtual market opening today with the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE'). 'Listing on the CSE...
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Best Life

This Iconic Department Store Is Closing 60 Stores, Starting in January

From gyms to clothing stores, countless businesses were forced to close up shop in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. But while progress has been made toward containing the virus, store closures continue. Walgreens closed several locations last month and CVS announced in November that it would be shuttering nearly 900 locations over the next three years. And now, one iconic department store has announced that it is closing several locations next month, with 60 total closures coming soon. Read on to find out which popular retailer is downsizing.
#Data Mining#Data Protection#Personal Data#Data Management#Fmw Media#267th T V#Companies#Pennexx Foods Inc#Globex Data Ltd#Cse#Swis#Gdt#Pnnrf#Dvn#Suic#Strategic Group Advisor#Fintech Advisor#The Board Of Directors#Hack
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
worldairlinenews.com

United to become first in aviation history to fly aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable fuel

United today will operate an unprecedented flight that will serve as a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change: for the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier will fly an aircraft full of passengers using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United announced the second round of corporate participants in the airline’s Eco-Skies AllianceSM program to collectively contribute towards the purchase of SAF.
Business Insider

Why companies like Amazon, Walmart, and Target have taken a new approach to returns by letting customers keep what they bought, even after issuing refunds

Major retailers are offering a new choice to customers for some returns: Keep the refunded merchandise. For lower-cost items, it doesn't make financial sense for large retailers to process the physical return. Walmart and Target confirmed as much to The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. Some of America's largest...
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
OilPrice.com

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Amid a veritable race among carmakers to become fully electric before everyone else, the chief executive of Stellantis has warned that this race could end in tears. In an interview with Reuters this week, Carlos Tavares said the pressure on carmakers to move to an all-electric output would put under threat jobs and the quality of the vehicles they manufacture.
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Hit $1 in 2022?

Shiba Inu made investors millionaires in 2021 from mere pocket change. However, major hurdles are likely to prevent additional upside in the world's hottest cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Independent

Republican big tech critics celebrate announcement Jack Dorsey will step down from Twitter

Two GOP critics of Twitter and Facebook’s content policies celebrated the news on Monday that Jack Dorsey would step down from helming the social media company he founded in 2006.Mr Dorsey made the announcement hours after news initially broke of his rumoured departure; the former Twitter CEO was replaced by Parag Agrawal, the company’s former chief technical officer. He added in a lengthy statement released on the platform that he would not stay on as chairman or a board member for an extended time.The news drew few reactions from Democrats, who have been eager to see the company (and...
