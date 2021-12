If you need to upgrade the display of your desktop PC, then Dell has the best 27-inch monitor Black Friday deal you can buy right now — but you’ll have to be quick. The best Black Friday deals have already been rolling out for weeks now, as many retailers have started their sales early this year to get in front of the supply chain backup. That means there’s no time to waste if your workstation could use an upgrade, and of all the Black Friday monitor deals on tap today, this 27-inch Dell SE2722H might be our favorite. This Black Friday deal knocks the price of the Dell 27-inch monitor down to just $175, saving you 75 bucks.

