ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks announce 4 roster moves ahead of Monday night game with Washington

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LUVi_0d8FDZjg00

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a series of roster moves today ahead of their Monday night matchup with Washington. Two players have been added to the team’s active roster and two others have been placed on injured reserve to make room.

Here are the updates to know heading into Week 12.

1

Signed to active roster: G Phil Haynes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHlX7_0d8FDZjg00
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle’s offensive line will be shorthanded with both Damien Lewis and Jamarco Jones being ruled out. To add more depth, the team has signed guard Phil Haynes to the active roster. Haynes played two games for the Seahawks in 2020 and was given a practice squad protection this week.

2

Activated from IR: CB Nigel Warrior

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG1Q1_0d8FDZjg00
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The secondary is also a bit banged up going into this week. Reinforcements will come in the form of cornerback Nigel Warrior, who’s finally been activated off IR where he’d been since the beginning of the season. Warrior impressed during the preseason with the Ravens.

3

Placed on IR: CB Tre Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ejw8v_0d8FDZjg00
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

One reason Warrior will be needed is the season-ending injury to standout rookie Tre Brown. He had to undergo surgery on his knee recently. The good news is Brown is expected to make a full recovery and should project as the team’s starting left outside corner next season.

4

Placed on IR: OL Jamarco Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446HLT_0d8FDZjg00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are also losing backup OL Jamarco Jones, at least for a while. He’s going on the injured reserve list with a back issue. Jones has appeared in eight games this year, playing 33% of the team’s offensive snaps. The earliest he can return to the active roster is Week 15.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks make a bizarre, nonsensical roster move

The Seattle Seahawks have made a bizarre, nonsensical roster move, signing running back Adrian Peterson to their practice squad. If the Seattle Seahawks are going to go down, they are certainly not going to go down quietly. Entering Week 13 NFL action, the Seahawks are 3-8 and tied for the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Adrian Peterson News

Last Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans parted ways with veteran running back Adrian Peterson. A little over a week later, the future Hall of Famer is on a visit with the Seattle Seahawks. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to break the news that Peterson is visiting the Seahawks this...
Sporting News

Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 12 Seahawks-Washington Showdown tournaments

Week 12’s Monday Night Football matchup features the Seahawks against the Washington Football Team. Las Vegas betting shops opened the Seahawks as 1.5-point road favorites, but the line has since moved in the Football Team’s favor with some sportsbooks dealing the game as a pick and others listing Washington as a one-point favorite. With totals hovering around 46.0-46.5, we might not be treated to a shootout. However, we still like the sneaky value found within this single-game DFS tournament, and our DraftKings Showdown lineup is headlined by a bold pick in our captain slot.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Seahawks Vs. Football Team Week 12 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 12 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Washington Football Team hosting the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField. As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will have a Twitter feed going that will include news from the game along with video highlights throughout the night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
profootballnetwork.com

Monday Night NFL DFS Picks: Washington vs. Seahawks top picks include Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf, and Antonio Gibson

Monday Night Football and DFS go together like flies and spider webs. Sometimes, the endings are painful. But occasionally, we escape with a big win. If you’re looking for NFL DFS picks for tonight’s Week 12 matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Seahawks, here are the fantasy football lineups I’m using on FanDuel.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Lewis
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles announce 2 roster moves

The Eagles announced two roster moves on Tuesday, placing right guard Jack Driscoll on injured reserve for the third time in two years, while also promoting Brett Toth to the active roster from the practice squad. Driscoll suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s loss to the Giants on Sunday...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Blunt Admission

At this point, it’s just set in stone. Mike Tomlin is one of the greatest coaches ever at the podium. On Tuesday, the Steelers head coach added another classic to his reel when he addressed Chase Claypool’s request for more “fun” practices. “Claypool plays wideout and I’ll let him do...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Game#Seattle#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Urban Meyer News

For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing. DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Major Broncos News

NFL franchises are only sold once in a blue moon, but a Thursday report indicates that the Denver Broncos are in the process of setting up a sale for this upcoming offseason. According to Sportico, the Broncos have met with at least four different“sell-side bankers” about handling a potential sale of the franchise. Although not official yet, it’s the clearest indication thus far that the organization could hit the open market after the conclusion of the 2021 season.
momtastic.com

Stephanie Diggs Chose Between Son’s Separate NFL Games for Thanksgiving

You may know Stefon Diggs as the Buffalo Bills wide receiver, but did you know that he’s named after his momma, Stephanie Diggs? Well, you should, because she’s one supportive mom. Both of Diggs’ boys play for the NFL, with Trevon, Stefon’s brother, playing for the Dallas Cowboys. With a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
FanSided

Packers could be screwed next season, and not because of Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers cap situation doesn’t look ideal for next season, but it has nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has a potential opt-out after 2022, so it’s quite possible the Packers shop him if he’s still not happy in Green Bay. However, it’s Rodgers’ teammate that could cost the Packers a pretty penny, and they don’t have much of an option but to pay him.
NFL
stillcurtain.com

Najee Harris is proving why Steelers were wrong drafting a RB so high

Najee Harris is a very talented football player, but he hasn’t yielded the results you would come to expect from the 24th overall pick. Here’s why the Steelers were wrong. I’ve said this from the very beginning and I will continue to say it: Najee Harris is a good player, but a bad selection in the first round. This isn’t an indictment on the talent; rather the value (or lack thereof) of the running back position in today’s NFL.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

46K+
Followers
97K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy