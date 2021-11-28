ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blender Bites Completes Production and Ships Initial Orders to Loblaws, Canada's Largest Retail Grocery Chain

 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender' or 'Blender Bites'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is please to announce that it has completed production and shipped the initial orders of superfood smoothie...

CannazALL Extends Successful Holiday Sale of its Popular CBD Products Through January 1st 2022

(UBQU) Announces that CannazALL™ will be offering a special holiday sale through January 1st to increase new customer base. DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ is pleased to announce to its shareholders that the Company is extending its successful Black Friday sale through the month of December and ending on January 1st 2022.
The Fresh Factory to Open the Canadian Securities Exchange Today

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) ('The Fresh Factory' or the 'Company'), a mission-driven company for plant-based and clean-label food and beverage brands, participated in a virtual market opening today with the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE'). 'Listing on the CSE...
Envirotech Vehicles Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX(R) Best Market

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles Inc. (OTCQX:EVTV), a provider of new zero-emission purpose-built electric vehicles, announced that effective today, its common shares have begun trading under the ticker symbol 'EVTV' on the OTCQX® Best Market ('OTCQX'). Envirotech upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.
Critical Elements Closes $30 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(FSE:F12) ('Critical Elements' or the 'Corporation') announces that it has closed today its previously announced bought deal financing (the 'Offering'). Pursuant to the Offering, Critical Elements issued 17,152,250 units of the Corporation (the 'Units') at a price of $1.75 per Unit (the 'Offering Price') for gross proceeds of $30,016,437.50. This includes 2,237,250 Units issued in connection with the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined below) under the Offering.
Canadian grocery retailer Loblaw wins offshore tax case in top court

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian grocery retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd does not have to pay tax on income earned by an offshore subsidiary, the country’s Supreme Court said on Friday, a decision that could have implications for other companies. The case revolved around a Barbados-based bank linked to the company. Loblaw...
FTC Orders Walmart, Amazon, and More Retailers to Turn Over Details About Supply Chain Problems

The Federal Trade Commission is asking nine major retailers to help it investigate the causes of the supply chain crisis. Using its jurisdiction outlined in Section 6(b) of the FTC Act, the agency is ordering Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Kroger Co., C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc., Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc., McLane Co, Inc. Procter & Gamble Co., Tyson Foods, Inc., and Kraft Heinz Co. to turn over information that will help explain the supply chain crisis that is impacting all levels of the consumer economy. Port congestion, factory shutdowns and labor shortages are all a part of a global supply chain crisis that...
Blender Bites Launches New Variety Pack into Canada's Largest Club Stores, Increasing Product Range and Revenue Potential Significantly

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE)(FWB:JL4)(WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen smoothie pucks, is pleased to announce that it is launching a new variety pack SKU into the Eastern Regional (the 'Region') club stores within Ontario, Quebec and Canada's Maritime provinces, commencing immediately.
Fobi Signs Agreement With Caddle, Canada’s Largest Mobile-First Insights Marketplace App To Target And Engage CPG Brands and Grocery Retailers

Fobi to gain access to top-tier Grocers such as Sobeys, Loblaws, Walmart, and Leading CPG Brands Unilever, Nestle and PepsiCo. Fobi AI Inc. , a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a revenue share agreement with Caddle, the largest mobile-first insights marketplace app in Canada. The partnership agreement will benefit the Company by way of further advancing value in existing relationships and deliver potential new clients in the CPG & retail space while generating new product offerings for loyalty using Fobi’s mobile Wallet passes which complement Caddle’s suite of services.
Blender Bites Receives Early Reorders from Canadian Club Stores, Indicating Strong Sales Velocity and Product Demand

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE, FWB:JL4, WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned frozen smoothie pucks, is pleased to announce that it has received an earlier than expected reorder of its superfood smoothie pucks from Eastern Region (the 'Region') Canadian club stores.
America's Second-Largest Burger Chain Just Reached This Major Milestone

Not only is Wendy's kicking ass on its home turf this year—becoming America's second-largest burger chain by sales as well as a top-three destination for fast-food breakfast—but it's also shining in its international pursuits. According to a press release, the chain just achieved a major milestone by opening its 1,000th international restaurant.
This Low-Cost Grocery Chain Is Raising Its Prices

For some grocery stores—like Save A Lot, Shop Rite, Grocery Outlet, and more—what they sell and how can all be found in their name. It's the same case for Dollar Tree, a discount grocery and variety store that's been in business for over 60 years. The low-cost chain sells food items like cereal, spices, baking mixes, canned goods, condiments, and more. However, Dollar Tree's token $1 pricing on all items is about to go up to $1.25, the company recently announced.
Amazon to Overtake UPS, FedEx as Largest Delivery Network

The delivery industry has felt immense pressure from Amazon in recent years as the e-commerce giant continues to grow its network. One of Amazon’s top execs says he believes the company will take over as the top dog in delivery, sooner rather than later. In an interview with CNBC, Dave Clark, Amazon’s CEO of worldwide consumer, said that the company will overtake carriers like UPS and FedEx to become the largest package delivery service in the U.S. by as early as December 2021. Clark said that at the latest, the tech titan would be the largest delivery carrier in the nation...
